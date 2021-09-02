« Trump's Save America PAC is out with another savage anti-Biden ad | Joe Biden owns the Afghanistan debacle all to himself »
September 2, 2021
The August Biden malapropisms
We all know what a "Bidenism" is — any dumb thing President Biden says or does. A Bidenism can be any verbal tic, spastic stutter, or lie. "Malapropisms" are in a subset of the larger subject of Bidenisms. Malapropisms occur when Biden misuses a word, using a word that means something very different from what he really wanted to say.
And so here they are — the Malapropisms of August. All dialogue guaranteed verbatim, and I can provide time-stamped video links to every single one of these.
- ...they're spending the most powerful message to their families...
- ...Our own Department of Energy pioneered and transformed the battery industry, where Barack and I w-w-went into offer, when we were in office...
- ...Jill & I would never have thought, we'd have to join you, the Capitol Rotunda, not once but twice. Once, to iron — to honor Officer Brian Sicknick, who lost his life...
- ...Those of us been around a while, we knew his dad, knew his dad well. He was Secretary a the United States — Sergeant-at-Arms in the United States Senate...
- ...It's a pandemic of the unvaccinated I know I've said that constantly, and others have as well. The vaxation of the unvaccinated...
- ...Thank you, man; you're a helluvan assalete...
- ...Hi-speed Internet — gonna be available and affordable everywhere, to everyone, so farmers nationwide can get the breast prices for their products at home and abroad...
- ...We started off the intercontinental railroad, in the late eighteen hunerds; all all kidding aside, we leak the coast...
- ...That's why, I've instructed the Federal Drug Administration to get these genetic drugs to consumers...
- Cleaning up and calfing capping the orphan wells.
- We've trapped uh we've tapped additional aircraft from the Department of Defense.
- ...My national security team and I have been closely monitoring the situation on the ground in Afghanistan and moving quickly to execute the plans we had put in place to respond to every constituency, including — and contingency — including the rapid collapse we're seeing now...
- ...Like their fellow brothers and sisters, who've died, defending our vision and our values, and the struggle against terrorism, of the fall on this day, they're part of a great, noble company of American heroes
Image: Gage Skidmore.
To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.