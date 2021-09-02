We all know what a "Bidenism" is — any dumb thing President Biden says or does. A Bidenism can be any verbal tic, spastic stutter, or lie. "Malapropisms" are in a subset of the larger subject of Bidenisms. Malapropisms occur when Biden misuses a word, using a word that means something very different from what he really wanted to say.

And so here they are — the Malapropisms of August. All dialogue guaranteed verbatim, and I can provide time-stamped video links to every single one of these.

...they're spending the most powerful message to their families...

...Our own Department of Energy pioneered and transformed the battery industry, where Barack and I w-w-went into offer, when we were in office...

...Jill & I would never have thought, we'd have to join you, the Capitol Rotunda, not once but twice. Once, to iron — to honor Officer Brian Sicknick, who lost his life...

...Those of us been around a while, we knew his dad, knew his dad well. He was Secretary a the United States — Sergeant-at-Arms in the United States Senate...

...It's a pandemic of the unvaccinated I know I've said that constantly, and others have as well. The vaxation of the unvaccinated...

...Thank you, man; you're a helluvan assalete...

...Hi-speed Internet — gonna be available and affordable everywhere, to everyone, so farmers nationwide can get the breast prices for their products at home and abroad...

...We started off the intercontinental railroad, in the late eighteen hunerds; all all kidding aside, we leak the coast...

...That's why, I've instructed the Federal Drug Administration to get these genetic drugs to consumers...

Cleaning up and calfing capping the orphan wells.

We've trapped uh we've tapped additional aircraft from the Department of Defense.

...My national security team and I have been closely monitoring the situation on the ground in Afghanistan and moving quickly to execute the plans we had put in place to respond to every constituency, including — and contingency — including the rapid collapse we're seeing now...

...Like their fellow brothers and sisters, who've died, defending our vision and our values, and the struggle against terrorism, of the fall on this day, they're part of a great, noble company of American heroes

