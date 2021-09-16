Thanks to the Afghan 'refugees,' you might need to be (re)vaccinated against measles also!

Just when you resigned yourself that maybe, just maybe, a jab against Wuflu might outweigh some negatives, along comes the news that you might need to update your measles protection also. Along with an affinity for pederasty — i.e., older men sodomizing young boys, bacha bazi as it is known locally — and those same — or different — older men's preference for child brides, it seems some of the unvetted Afghan "refugees" are bringing measles to America.

Wisconsin, Virginia report measles cases among Afghan refugees Six people who recently traveled to the United States after fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan have been diagnosed with measles, officials said Tuesday. The cases in Virginia and Wisconsin are being reported four days after the U.S. halted in-bound flights of Afghan evacuees following the discovery of a few cases of measles among new arrivals.

Although most Americans have been vaccinated against measles, some have not been. And of course, many of the illegal aliens...uh, excuse me, undocumented migrants...have no documents proving they have received a measles shot. Or an anti-Wuhan, China coronavirus shot. Or any other basic health protection.

According to WebMD:

Measles is a respiratory disease caused by a virus. It can have life-threatening complications. [Sound familiar? —ed] The CDC calls it the "most deadly of all childhood rash/fever illnesses." It spreads easily, but the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine can prevent it. The CDC recommends that all children, and some adults, get the MMR vaccine. The U.S. declared measles eliminated from the nation in 2000, but there have been outbreaks since then, and it's still common in other countries.

One more jab?

But while you're diligently wearing a mask, social distancing when you're not locking down, and taking other precautions, all the new arrivals — legal, illegal, or unvetted — are exempt from such pesky requirements. Multi-culturalism or something. Diversity, maybe. Oh, yeah, pluralism. Oh, and that new, politically correct word, equity, as in you too must share our illnesses.

More to come.

