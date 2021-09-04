Take a look at who's in Biden's imported Afghanistan 'refugee' mass

As Americans, Afghan translators, and possibly military dogs were abandoned in Kabul in Joe Biden's disastrous Afghanistan pullout, it looks as though human-traffickers and perverts who exploit child brides got themselves evacuated.

That's the news from an Associated Press report that has the ugly details:

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials are looking into reports that in the frantic evacuation of desperate Afghans from Kabul, older men were admitted together with young girls they claimed as “brides” or otherwise sexually abused. U.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have identified numerous incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the “wives” of much older men. While child marriage is not uncommon in Afghanistan, the U.S. has strict policies against human trafficking that include prosecutions for offenders and sanctions for countries that don’t crack down on it. One internal document seen by The Associated Press says the State Department has sought “urgent guidance” from other agencies after purported child brides were brought to Fort McCoy in Wisconsin. Another document, described to the AP by officials familiar with it, says Afghan girls at a transit site in Abu Dhabi have alleged they have been raped by older men they were forced to marry in order to escape Afghanistan.

Ted Cruz had some choice words, as did many others.

Today we learned that President Biden has imported an acute human rights crisis into the United States.



There have been multiple cases of child brides and polygamous families from Afghanistan arriving at military bases here in America as part of their botched evacuation. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 3, 2021

Biden killed 13 Marines so that we could admit fully-grown Afghan men and their child brides into our country & pay them $1,250 each.



And if you disagree, you’re a bigot.



I don’t recognize this country anymore. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) September 3, 2021

Reports are saying that Biden’s evacuation efforts included at least 100 Afghans with terrorist ties & allowed child sex traffickers to import “child brides”.



Joe evacuated terrorists & pedophiles, but abandoned US citizens.



He refers to this as an “extraordinary success”. — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) September 3, 2021

So much for Joe Biden's vetting. It already had raised a lot of alarms that so few Americans were on those departing jets. The Afghans who got out weren't mainly translators and their families, because those allies are still waiting for rescue.

Instead, it was the worst of the worst Afghanistan has to offer. Troops noted that many were young men who couldn't pass vetting in the past. But it's actually worse. Human-traffickers are now there. Perverts who marry child brides, which can never involve consent. Terrorist-involved individuals. Polygamous families. Hey, all cultures are equal. Isn't that how the leftist multicultural narrative goes?

It's getting more obvious that these characters weren't good Afghans who helped us. They are migrants, not translators, given that so few speak English. They also were overwhelmingly men, based on photos of the crowds in those flights, men who trampled, pushed, and shoved in front of women, children, handicapped, and the elderly to get those me-first spots on the planes.

Now it's come to light that plenty of the kind of "men" with such morals were actually perverts, human-traffickers, child rapists with "brides," or the kind of "refugees" who in recent years conducted mass rapes in Europe. In other words, the bottom of the barrel.

A hell of a lot of them need to be shipped back immediately, no matter what the Taliban say.

But will Old Joe do it? Don't bet on it, based on his refusal to send criminal migrants, many times deported, and still committing crimes back from the border. We may well have just imported ourselves a human rights problem, as Ted Cruz has noted.

