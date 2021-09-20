So where's Kamala Harris now that 15,000 migrants are pouring into Del Rio?

As the Texas border city of Del Rio watches 15,000 migrants flood on in, where are Joe Biden and his border czar, Kamala Harris?

The mayor of beleaguered Del Rio, among others, would like to know.

According to the Epoch Times:

Democratic Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano has called out President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for failing to make an appearance at his town as it battles with an overwhelming illegal immigrant crisis that has left Border Patrol agents struggling to process thousands of people. More than 15,000 illegal immigrants, including Haitian, Cuban, and Venezuelan nationals, have illegally entered the United States in recent days and taken shelter underneath the border bridge connecting Del Rio, a Texas town of about 35,000 people, to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. While numerous official figures and congressmen, including Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), have visited the town, shared images, and urged the Biden administration to take action, both Biden and Harris have been noticeably absent.

Which is actually pretty damning all by itself.

The circumstances actually got worse when the mayor learned that Harris was out doing a "coin toss" at a college football game instead of doing her job.

The VP is able to visit the fun events across the country, while American communities continue to grapple with failed immigration reform. Where is the visit to Del Rio, TX? @potus @cnn @FoxNews @USATODAY @GovAbbott @CBSNews @NBCNews https://t.co/pt9DSwKn6p — Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano (@BrunoRalphy) September 19, 2021

That alone is worth its own sorry story: According to Breitbart, the toss in front of the sparsely attended stadium crowd was accompanied by a suspiciously loud round of cheers and applause, as if an applause machine were at work. If so, it wouldn't be surprising. Harris is famous for creating fake Twitter followers in order to appear more popular than she is. So if there was now an applause machine at work, it would be the same game. Harris's coin-toss gesture was essentially about politics, camera shots, and good public relations, based on improving her abysmal poll numbers with her skeptical electorate. As for the border, nothing, that's an actual job. She went AWOL on that, and the mayor called her out.

The US is failing to protect its borders. Why aren’t you here? @POTUS — Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano (@BrunoRalphy) September 19, 2021

The mayor is right to call them out, given that the small city of Del Rio with a population of around 50,000 has a huge tent city of 15,000 migrants at its gates. The city is running out of food, the workers are blocked from coming to work, and the city has no place to house incoming federal border agents among other problems, not the least of which is the potential for rioting and violence.

Biden and Harris were the ones who created this, not just by his invitation to migrants to come on in, but apparently by halting deportation flights, halting the wall, and as a last straw, annoying Mexico, which released a gargantuan camp full of illegal border crossers from its Guatemala side and allowed them to swarm to the U.S.

That's diplomatic mismanagement, and Harris is a big part of the problem right there.

Harris herself may weasel out of the matter by claiming that, as border czar, she was supposed to focus only on Central American migrants and find the root causes of illegal migration. The migrants in Del Rio are largely Haitian, Cuban, and Venezuelan, and yes, they are the issue now. But Harris can't weasel out of this matter given that she's the one who did the negotiations with Mexico. Mexico's actions have led to this migrant surge based on some kind of frustration with the Bidenites, and sure enough, Harris was there. That's some diplomacy she's got, now that the crisis has gotten worse.

The reality is, Kamala Harris has made a mess. And with Latino voters now pulling Biden and Harris down in the polls to all-time lows, it's pretty obvious that they know it. This is a dereliction of duty and it couldn't get clearer.

