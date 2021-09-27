Scurrilous attacks on Tucker Carlson reveal the Dems’ panic over their racist plans being exposed

You can tell that Tucker Carlson is directly over the enemy target by the amount of flak sent his way. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), formerly a reputable, even noble group when it pursued its original goal, the protection of Jews from persecution, is once again trying to get Carlson fired from his job at Fox News, where he is the ratings champion, not merely of the network but of cable news in its entirety. His crime: accurately describing the strategy of the Democrats to import millions of people dependent on government benefits, so as to counteract the trend of native-born American voters toward conservatism. The theory is that people who want and need government benefits will vote Democrat.

The Democrats make no secret of this strategy when talking to each other. Open discussion goes back at least 15 years to a famous book, The Emerging Democrat Majority, that predicted permanent rule by the Democrats because of “demographic changes” – principally driven by immigration, legal and illegal – that would see ethnicities more inclined to vote Democrat gaining in their share of the voting population.

The ADL and other leftists throw around terms like “conspiracy theory” and “white supremacists” to tar Tucker for describing the Democrats’ strategy. (For example: “Tucker Carlson's anti-Semitic white nationalism brought criticism from the Anti Defamation League….)

Here is the segment that has brought the complaints.

Carlson responded forcefully last Friday in a podcast interview with his former colleague Megyn Kelly.

Tucker Carlson blasted the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) during an interview published Friday over the partisan organization’s calls for Fox News to fire the host.

“Oh, f*** them,” Carlson bluntly told host Megyn Kelly. “The ADL was such a noble organization that had a very specific goal, which was to fight anti-Semitism. That’s a virtuous goal. I think they were pretty successful over the years. Now it’s operated by a guy who’s … just an apparatchik of the Democratic Party.” (snip) “The ‘great replacement theory’ is in fact not a theory, it’s something that the Democrats brag about constantly, up to and including the president. In one sentence, it’s this: rather than convince the current population that our policies are working and they should vote for us as a result, we can’t be bothered to do that; we’re instead going to change the composition of the population and bring in people who will vote for us. So, there isn’t actually inherently a racial component to it. … I don’t know what the ADL is doing weighing in on this — it has nothing to do [with it], I mean that’s just insane,” Carlson said. On one of his recent shows, Carlson aired a clip of President Joe Biden back in 2015 demanding a “relentless” steady stream of immigration and emphasizing that “white stock” will be a “minority,” which is “not a bad thing” but a “source of our strength.”

The ADL’s capture by the left has angered many Jews. Rabbi Dov Fischer:

Jonathan Greenblatt at the so-called Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is back at it again, demanding Tucker Carlson’s termination at Fox News for speaking simple obvious truths that have absolutely no bearing on matters pertaining to Jews or to bigotry. So it now devolves on me once again to join this nonsensical fray on the other side — to defend Tucker, to reiterate that Greenblatt simply is an Obama Administration holdover who managed to get hired by the ADL after Obama’s people found themselves out of jobs when that Administration’s tenure ended. Greenblatt has turned a once-vaunted organization that was created to fight anti-Semitism into a wing of the Democrat Party. Replacement theory absolutely is correct. It indeed is true that Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and the Democrats have embraced and are busily executing a methodical plan to replace — to replace — the American GOP majority electorate with an imported foreign voter pool, brought in from outside the United States. For the pedantic, the term “Replacement” as used in this context does not mean literally to remove from the country and to replace 74,216,154 voters with 74,216,154 other voters. Rather, it means that a conscious, concerted, methodical Democrat effort is afoot to import into the American voting pool a sufficient number of people from outside the demographic of conservative- and centrist-oriented United States citizens eligible to vote so as to create an overwhelming imbalance in voting margins that assures a quasi-permanent majority for the Left’s agglomeration of liberals, progressives, socialists, and others identifying among their “Intersectionalists” and their “Woke.” The Replacement Voters carefully have been targeted to come from societies that have left them destitute so that they depend desperately on government handouts to survive.

It is not race that defines objections to the importation of millions of unvetted illegal aliens, it is their dependence on government aid. Legal immigrants from Nigeria tend to thrive in the United States and enjoy a higher average household income than Caucasians. In my small personal sample of legal Nigerian immigrant friends, they also tend to be even more politically conservative than I am. I am all for more such immigration, and though I can’t speak for Tucker Carlson, my suspicion is that he is, too.

If you want to see racism, look at the Democrats, the party of slavery and Jim Crow laws. They continue to push racism as an electoral strategy. Their fury at Tucker Carlson is caused by his accuracy in identifying their tactics for what they are.

