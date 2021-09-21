San Francisco's mayor Breed highlights the elite's disdain for their own rules

We are seeing a major realignment in America, one different from geography and politics. Instead, it’s built around who gets to flaunt the new rules and who does not. Or as Anatole France said, “The law, in its majestic equality, forbids the rich as well as the poor to sleep under bridges, to beg in the streets, and to steal bread.” Today, though, it’s not about bridges and bread; instead, it’s about parties and masking. The latest example is San Francisco mayor London Breed, who vigorously defended why she’s special and the rest of San Francisco residents are not.

San Francisco has been extraordinarily aggressive about masks and lockdowns. Beginning in August, San Francisco started a vaccine passport program for all people 12 and older (even though the vaccine is not approved for young people) if they want to go to “Bars, Restaurants, Clubs, Gyms, Large indoor events, [or] Any business or event serving food or drinks indoors.” (Emphasis mine.)

In a sane world, vaccine passports would end masking. After all, if you’re vaccinated, your likelihood of getting the disease is minimal, right? Unfortunately with COVID, being vaccinated means you can still get and transmit COVID (although there is evidence that the vaccine lessens serious symptoms). Therefore, vaccine mandates and passports notwithstanding, masks are still mandatory:

Because of the Delta variant, we have more cases of COVID-19 right now. You are required to wear a mask to stop the spread of the Delta variant. You must wear a mask even if you are vaccinated.

This mandate even applies to all children 2 and over. You know my feelings about that particular brand of Democrat sadism.

However, as always, the people who make the rules aren’t bound by the rules. With relentless predictability, politicians and “connected” people have flouted the rules. Gavin Newsom went to the French Laundry; Nancy Pelosi went to a swanky fundraiser (and got her hair done). AOC and other rich, tasteless people went to the Met Gala; and Hollywood’s “beautiful people” gathered maskless to congratulate themselves at the Emmys.

And then there was Mayor London Breed, who’s presided over San Francisco’s exceptionally aggressive about masks and lockdowns and is now in the vaccine passport vanguard. Despite turning her San Francisco citizens into prisoners, Breed partied hard—and maskless—over the weekend:

I talked to @LondonBreed afterwards too. What a fun night!https://t.co/87nxpphbJF — Mariecar Mendoza (@SFMarMendoza) September 16, 2021

When called out on it, Breed defended herself, saying,

“Don't feel as though you have to be micromanaged about mask wearing. Like, we don't need the fun police to come in and try and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn't be doing. We know what we need to do to protect ourselves,” Breed told reporters on Friday when asked about the episode at a news conference. [snip] “I was eating and I was drinking and I was sitting with my friends and everyone who came in there was vaccinated,” she said. “No, I'm not going to sip and put my mask on, sip and put my mask on, sip and put my mask on, eat and put my mask on,” she told reporters. “While I'm eating and I'm drinking, I'm going to keep my mask off.”

Foot, meet mouth. After all, none of that explained the dancing and hugging. So, on Monday, Breed again found herself having to explain what happened. This time, her foot crept even further into her mouth as she tried to justify why she’s special and you’re not:

San Francisco Mayor @LondonBreed defends violating her indoor mask mandate while partying at a club:



“I was feeling the spirit and I wasn’t thinking about a mask."pic.twitter.com/lFTFCgzihZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 20, 2021

Here are Breed’s reasons for getting a pass from the rules she’s imposed on San Franciscans:

A band called Toni Toni Toni was having a reunion.

There was an incredible trumpeter performing.

“I was there and I was eating and I was drinking, and I was sitting with my friends, and everyone who came in there was vaccinated.” Except that her own rules are clear—get vaccinated and wear a mask.

She’s not going to keep masks between sips of drinks and bites of food. (But what about that dancing and hugging?)

“We were all having a good time and, again, all vaccinated.”

A live performance is so important that pointing out her hypocrisy is a “distraction.”

“Don’t feel as though you have to be micromanaged about mask-wearing. Like, we don’t need the fun police to come in and try and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn’t be doing.” But of course, that’s exactly what Breed’s San Francisco has been doing for 18 months: Micromanaging.

After fan-girling again about the band, “I was feeling the spirit and I wasn’t thinking about a mask. I was thinking about having a good time and, in the process, I was following a health order.” (No, she wasn’t.)

The Chronicle reporter who broke the story wasn’t wearing a mask either. (Nyah-nyah-nyah.)

Bottom line: Because Breed’s important, when she has fun, the rules just don’t apply. Tough luck to all you other losers because you can bet that you’ll get in trouble for flouting London’s rules.

Image: London Breed. Twitter screen grab.