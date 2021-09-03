Rich: Joe Biden tells insurance companies to 'honor their commitments' in wake of Hurricane Ida

Joe Biden must be breathing a sigh of relief that Hurricane Ida has switched the news cycle to a natural disaster hitting large swathes of the U.S. from his deadly failure in Afghanistan. Maybe the public will now forget his Afghanistan fiasco which has tanked his poll numbers.

He's certainly acting that way, taking better than average interest in the devastation from Hurricane Ida, particularly in contrast to his run-and-hide response to Afghanistan.

But in Biden's remarks to the public about Hurricane Ida, it's pretty obvious he can't escape the Afghanistan story.

Get a load of the queasy-making statement's he's come out with in his speech addressing the hurricane-ravaged parts of the country:

So, I’m calling on private insurance companies right now, at this critical moment: Don’t hide behind the fine print and technicality. Do your job. Keep your commitments to your communities that you insure. Do the right thing and pay your policy holders what you owe them to cover the cost of temporary housing in the midst of a natural disaster. Help those in need.

Biden is telling other people to keep their commitments? Like an insurance company wouldn't know that, given the payouts that some have had to make in the past for not paying claims? Most are going to pay their claims and the ones that don't will have the government after them. So for him to make that call, and grandiosely think he's going to make a difference is nonsense.

But that's not the half of it.

Biden's the guy who assured Americans stuck in Afghanistan that he was going to rescue them. "Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home," he assured in a televised speech two weeks ago.

Instead, he's the guy who cut and run on them.

According to Instapundit, citing a report from Salena Zito, here's how Biden keeps his commitments:

SALENA ZITO: For these Marines, a constant rush to zero hour to rescue stranded Americans. For the last few weeks, Lt. Col. Jonathon Myers, a retired Marine intelligence officer, conducted a sleepless and exhaustive effort to get American citizens and green card holders connected with Marines in Afghanistan out of the country before the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline. On Monday afternoon, that mission went from dire and dangerous to clandestine for the hundreds of U.S. citizens and thousands of green card holders and journalists left stranded when the last military plane exited the airport in Kabul. . . . Myers has been working with two other retired Marines, Katy Garroway of Maryland and Rico Reyes of Texas. In the final grim 12 hours in Kabul, no matter what anyone in military leadership or President Joe Biden said, no Americans who reached the airport were able to get out, Myers said. “Within that last 12 hours, I had four buses of American citizens outside the gate,” he said. “They were mostly pregnant women and babies, including a child with spina bifida, just all packed together waiting at the gate.” Myers said his team paid off the Taliban with a big bribe to allow their buses to go through. “They got to the gate, and there was an aid organization that was supposed to meet us with representatives, with the rosters, and to tell the Taliban to expect them.” The aid organization didn’t show up. “I, in panic mode, called, and called, and called all my Marine networks, I got the number for one of the top commanders down there explained the situation and we got in a big argument when he told me the Taliban makes the calls down here,” said Myers. They never got out. No Americans were able to get out on the last five jets to leave Afghanistan, as Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of the U.S. Central Command, confirmed on Tuesday. He said that Americans tried desperately to get to the Kabul airport for the final evacuations but could not. Myers spoke to the Washington Examiner from Germany after Biden proclaimed the withdrawal “an extraordinary success.” He says what happened in the closing days in Afghanistan is not what any type of success looks like. Based on what he saw, he disbelieves Biden’s claim that 90% of the people who wanted to leave did so. I disbelieve it too.

The only thing that Joe Biden's promises to not leave anyone behind in the hurricane's wake will do is to remind the public that Joe never keeps his promises, particularly to those in dire straits he's obliged to look out for. Biden failed the Americans in Afghanistan, cutting and running, leaving, according to his estimates, 10 percent of them behind, which many people think is a much higher number. He ran out on his tab with them, doing it very, very quickly, well before the promise was memory-holed.

Why would anyone believe him now on hurricane relief. Joe abandons his commitments all the time. And for him to implicitly accuse insurance companies of the same, without evidence, is rich in irony.

Here's another blatant hypocrisy that can only serve to remind people of his broken promises to Afghanistan:

My message to the people of the Gulf Coast, who I’m going to visit tomorrow: We are here for you. And we’re making sure the response and recovery is equitable so that those hit hardest get the resources they need and are not left behind.

You're here for them? Like you were for the Afghani translators and stranded Americans?

That triggered a choice tweet from Mark Meadows:

Joe Biden just told hurricane survivors they “won’t be left behind,” which would be comforting words had he not just said the exact same thing last week, and then turned his back—leaving hundreds of Americans behind in Afghanistan. Then and now. Biden’s words are empty. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) September 2, 2021

Biden has repeatedly turned his back on the very people he's promised to help.

Now, there's no reason as of this writing to think that FEMA isn't going to do its normal job and help victims of natural disasters as the agency always does. It might happen that way. But Biden has a bad record of politicizing previously apolitical agencies, such as the CDC and FDA, as I wrote about here yesterday, and maybe there could be problems. That will sort itself out in the news cycle.

What we do have as of now is a stark reminder that Biden is a total disaster on the matter of Afghanistan as his words to the hurricane victims uncomfortably echo his words to the abandoned Afghan translators and Americans left behind in Taliban-ruled Kabul as that last U.S. plane took off.

Biden is never going to escape this. His every word is a reminder of all the flowery things he promised those under threat in Afghanistan and his absolute failure to live up to his word. It may well be that everything he brings up will recall something he said about Afghanistan. That's a good thing. It's happening because he's in denial about his failure there, calls it a success and has shut down questions. So everywhere he goes, the same questions will come up again. And when Biden's out spewing hypocrisies with it, telling us to pay no attention to his phony Afghan promises but believe him on whatever he's promising now, that ugly Afghan recrudescence should follow him wherever he goes.

