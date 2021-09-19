Pro-life group called ‘danger to student body’

The editorial board of the Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) student newspaper savaged the school for its recent decision to recognize the campus pro-life group Case for Life, which the paper called “a danger to the student body.” The Observer’s editorial board wrote, “CWRU does not care about its students. If they actually cared, they would have immediately considered concerns about the student body’s immediate safety and the broader school-community impacts, and they would have easily determined this organization to pose a danger.”

The board added: “It is not just that students have to worry about laws that impose on their bodily autonomy, but they also have to worry about being in an environment that is supposed to be safe but isn’t. Who could care less if someone is pro-forced-birth, but when that someone takes action to enforce that opinion on others—that’s when it becomes dangerous.”

You know what else is “an environment that is supposed to be safe but isn’t? A womb. And, speaking of imposing on one’s “bodily autonomy” and taking action to “enforce that opinion on others,” where does the board stand on vaccine mandates?

The board’s deranged written rant continued: "We already have to deal with anti-abortion laws dictated by governments that put our lives in danger, but now we have to face the reality of our tuition going to a club that makes the majority of the student body feel unsafe.”

A pro-life group makes the majority of a student body feel unsafe?

Case for Life members say its mission is to help “protect and promote respect for all life from conception to natural death” through education, outreach, and volunteering at local pregnancy centers.

Those bastards! Who wouldn’t be afraid of a group like that?

The editorial also claimed that CRWU’s approval of Case for Life was just another example of the broadening attack on “reproductive rights.” No, board members, you have every right to reproduce. That is, in fact, what Case for Life and other pro-life groups stand for. What you fervently disapprove of is that pro-life groups would potentially make it slightly more difficult for you to kill your babies. I mean, if you can’t be troubled to exercise restraint or even take precautions if you do not wish to have a baby.

So you can’t exterminate your child after the first six weeks of your pregnancy or so? Well, you can’t have a handful of cocktails and drive yourself home, either.

Five unelected white guys, now all dead, concocted the “right” to abortion out of thin air. Duly elected representatives of the people passed the Texas law that you assert is “anti-democratic.” You can’t make this sh*t up!

Case for Life is, of course, not a “danger” to any “student body.” Pro-abortionists are a danger to every baby’s body.