Professor preposterously says 9/11 was an attack on America’s heteropatriarchal capitalist systems

Dr. Jenn Jackson is a professor of political science at Syracuse University. Dr. Jackson’s website biography reads, "Jenn M. Jackson (they/them) is a queer genderflux androgynous Black woman, an abolitionist, a lover of all Black people, and an Assistant Professor at Syracuse University in the Department of Political Science." (A genderflux androgynous woman?!)

Why do I mention…er…um…them? Because Jackson published a series of tweets on Friday, September 10th, in which she they made preposterous claims about the motive for the terrorist attacks of 9/11 that killed nearly 3,000 innocent Americans of every race, creed, gender, sexual orientation, and color.

Jackson huffed, "It's twenty years since 9/11 and I'm still really disturbed by how many white pundits and correspondents talk about it. I'm watching [White House chief of staff on 9/11] Andy Card and [Former Homeland Security Secretary] Jeh Johnson on MSNBC. Card just said that 9/11 was the first time that Americans ever felt fear. He said that it was the last morning we woke up without fear and that the 'terrorists' succeeded in introducing us to fear."

She they continued: "White Americans might not have really felt true fear before 9/11 because they never felt what it meant to be accessible, vulnerable, and on the receiving side of military violence at home. But, white Americans' experiences are not a stand-in for 'America. Plenty of us Americans know what it's like to experience fear and we knew before 9/11. For a lot of us, we know fear *because* of other Americans."

Way to take a massive and unspeakable tragedy, but one that united the nation for a time, and use it to divide, demean, and denigrate, Jenn. Yet, there is some truth to that particular statement. Think of the thousands of Americans murdered every year due to Democratic policies and Black on Black crime. Far too many Americans know that fear.

Dr. J soldiered on, stating, “We have to be clear that the same motivations that animated America’s hypervigilance and responsiveness to ‘terror’ after 9/11 are now motivating the carceral state and anti-immigration policy.” This, of course, is exactly, 180 degrees wrong. We have been arbitrarily (okay, COVID) letting criminals out of prisons by the countless thousands. We aren’t jailing many of them anymore to begin with. Many areas of the country have dispensed with bail requirements. Four of the five Taliban members released from the Guantanamo Bay detention facility by then President Obama in 2014 are now part of the Taliban government in Afghanistan!

Jackson complains about our supposed “hypervigilance.” Should we have done nothing? She they put “terror” in quotes, as if this, too, was an overreaction by overly sensitive straight white male pundits and observers. I mean, it wasn’t nearly as bad as “1/6,” when a couple of windows were broken, the only person to die due to the deliberate actions of another was a diminutive female Trump supporter, and Congresspeople were back in the “terrorist ravaged” Capitol building a few hours later. Right, Jenn?

And then Jackson opined, "We have to be more honest about what 9/11 was and what it wasn't. It was an attack on the heteropatriarchal capitalistic systems that America relies upon to wrangle other countries into passivity. It was an attack on the systems many white Americans fight to protect.”

This literally couldn’t be less honest/correct/truthful. Does anyone really think 19 Saudis (or Taliban members today) would want to attack or destroy America because it was a largely heterosexual society? They stone gays or imprison them! And does anybody believe all these militant male Muslims fervently dislike the patriarchy here? They keep women in the home, covered in drapery, deem them unfit for government, and immolate them for serving a bad meal!

People who force women to dress this way opppose "hyperpatriachy"?

What the hell?!! No one is that dumb or uninformed. Most statements like this aren’t “ignorant” or “inaccurate.” Leftists and would-be totalitarians say things like this calculatedly, deliberately. It’s a tactic, a ploy to accuse those they hate of doing what they do, of being what they are. And I am sick of it. And I am really sick of the fact that so many Republicans and even conservatives let them get away with it.

The truth is that Dr. Jenn Jackson would love to eviscerate what she they mistakenly believes to be America’s entrenched “heteropatriarchal capitalistic systems.” That is why she they publish statements such as this.

By Jackson’s “reasoning,” Japan attacked Pearl Harbor because of American’s love of Bushido and sake.

The U.S. eventually “wrangled” Japan (and Germany) “into passivity.” But took none of their land, and promptly built them into arguably the two biggest economic powerhouses on earth other than itself. Both the former and the latter were made possible by capitalism, and capitalism only.

“We have to be more honest” about why those on The Left do what they do.