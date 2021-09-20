Our bodies, their choice

“My body my choice!” What incredible control we have over our own bodies! Teenage girls can walk into an (obscenely named) Planned Parenthood clinic and get an abortion without parental consent. Young kids can give in to peer pressure and/or decide on a whim that they want to change sexes, even though that is, scientifically speaking, an impossibility. They can do this, too, without consent, parental or otherwise.

Yet, somehow, we are not afforded the right to say what can or can’t be forcibly injected into our bodies by way of the COVID-19(84) vaccines. In direct contravention of natural law, common sense, human dignity, and the Nuremburg Directive number one. In that one case, and that case only, we do not have the total control of our own bodies that we do when we wish to kill our own kid for our convenience or attempt to do the impossible and reverse our genders.

For the first time in human history, the government and private employers alike believe they have the right to mandate that an unvetted foreign substance that can affect our very genes be introduced into our bodies, regardless of any potential short or long term physical or mental consequences, one of which is death. There is something extremely strange and sinister going on here.

To put this in perspective, what if the government -- and/or a private entity -- said we all must become vegans? Or that we can’t utilize public transportation if we have more than 15% body fat? Or that we can’t have/hold a job if we are HIV positive? Or that all females must lop off their breasts and have a penis sewn onto them and all men must lop off their penises and have breasts attached to their persons? Who would balk at that? Especially if the WHO, CDC and Dr. Fauci said it was for the best?

Or, what if those that simply believe deeply in limited government, individual rights, natural law, and the Ten Commandments were prevented from speaking on college campuses, posting on social media, and were slandered and mocked by the mainstream media, academia and the entertainment industry? In short, were locked out of modern society and essentially imprisoned behind an impenetrable wall of psychosis and group-think?

Oh yeah, that is already the case.

Which is why literally nothing else is out of the question.

