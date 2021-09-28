Must see TV: When pressed to explain what she means by ‘the occupation of Palestine’ AOC admits that she doesn’t know much

Despite graduating from Boston University cum laude, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is eternally sophomoric, always confident in the wisdom of her views notwithstanding serious limitations to her knowledge base. The word “sophomoric” derives from the tendency of college students with just a bit of education – an introduction to higher learning, but no advanced courses yet -- to presume they know everything. They learn the theories before they learn their limitations.

The woman formerly known as Sandy Cortez, when she worked as a barmaid before entering Congress, apparently rarely gets challenged to back up her assertions. Perhaps this was true during her college experience, where being a pretty girl fully on board with the progressive nostrums being indoctrinated in the classrooms led to little if any serious probing of her statements by her professors (or the teaching assistants who conduct discussion sessions in large universities). I am rather certain that when she was pouring drinks, her male customers rarely if ever challenged her to back up what she might have said about the world beyond the watering hole.

That’s why it is so entertaining to watch her grapple with being asked to back up one of her sweeping statements, in this case a cliché about purported Palestinian oppression, by Margaret Hoover on a PBS set. She seems almost stunned and takes some moments to come up with an excuse for not knowing what she is talking about, finally declaring “I’m not an expert….”

HOOVER: "You used the term 'occupation of Palestine.' What did you mean by that?" OCASIO-CORTEZ: "Oh, I think what I meant is like the settlements that are increasing in some of these areas, and in places where Palestinians are experiencing difficulty in access to their housing and homes." HOOVER: "Do you think you can expand on that?" OCASIO-CORTEZ: "Yeah, I think I just also — I am not the expert on geopolitics on this issue."

Hat tip to Tim Elliott of Grabien News

Photo credit: AirTV screengrab