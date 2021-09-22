Kamala Harris indicates that it’s time for heads to roll

The news from the southern border regarding the Haitian invasion is not good. More than ten thousand Haitians are camping within Texas and, allegedly, tens of thousands more are lined up in Mexico heading to the U.S. (with help from the Mexican government, according to rumor). For now, the ones already in America have created a squalid encampment, America’s border services are completely overwhelmed, and the media have whipped up hysteria about border patrol agents on horseback.

This last story came about because the same idiots who confuse a rope pull at NASCAR with a noose saw the reins used on horses and thought that they were whips. Kamala Harris has vowed to get to the bottom of this and find who’s responsible. She seems to have forgotten that she’s responsible.

First off, let’s get one thing clear. As far as the Democrats are concerned, what’s happening at the border is not a “crisis,” which assumes that it’s a problem that needs to be addressed and stopped. On the contrary, this is exactly what the Democrat party wants.

Democrats, from Biden on down, could stop all of this instantly by telling people who arrive that they will be deported and then finishing Trump’s wall. Instead, the Biden administration stopped Trump’s useful wall and is sending hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens to swing states and red states. It doesn’t take a genius to know what’s going on. Tucker has a good summary of the disaster for America that the Biden administration is deliberately fomenting:

But back to Kamala. It was back in March that Biden handed to Kamala the responsibility for the burgeoning chaos at the Southern border:

Biden on tasking VP Harris with overseeing border response:



“When she speaks, she speaks for me — doesn’t have to check with me. She knows what she’s doing.” pic.twitter.com/Wtpz8Vgrx0 — The Recount (@therecount) March 24, 2021

Aside from flying to Latin America, where she made an incredibly poor showing because she is now and always has been as dumb as a rock, in the ensuing six months, Kamala has done nothing regarding the border.

However, she was finally stirred from her stupor when the media insisted that horse reins were whips. Monica Showalter has covered that blend of ignorance and useful propaganda. No matter how wrongheaded the story, the racism aspect forced Kamala to say something:

.@VP Kamala Harris: "What I saw depicted about those individuals on horseback treating human beings the way they were is horrible. I fully support what is happening right now, which is a thorough investigation." https://t.co/2nLemZc38J pic.twitter.com/8l2TV9RCG2 — The Hill (@thehill) September 21, 2021

Kamala’s ignorance there is remarkable. First, and most obviously, she’s wrong about the non-existent whips. Second, she’s wrong about the Haitians themselves. As Tucker pointed out, these people are not refugees in the traditional sense of the word. They have cell phones and the money to travel through Latin America, always looking for a more generous government. (I would say they’re analogous to the Muslims who flooded Europe when Merkel opened the gates in 2015.)

But there’s another remarkable level of ignorance at work (or denial) which Kamala’s claim that she’s looking for the culprit. Congresswoman Mary Miller (D. Ill.) perfectly summed up the issue:

Wait until she finds out who was in charge. https://t.co/ZwDV85Je7Z — Congresswoman Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) September 21, 2021

Again, the bottom line is that the reason Kamala’s been hiding from the border and has been drawn out now only because it’s been turned into a “Black men whipped by White law enforcement” problem, is because everything is proceeding precisely as intended on America’s southern border.

One more thing: Tucker Carlson discussed the fact that, currently, only Texas governor Greg Abbott has the power to effect immediate change and, while he’s stopped the influx at one point along the border, he’s otherwise been passive. It’s an interesting discussion and worth a few minutes of your time:

