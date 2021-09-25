Biden couldn't be bothered to take a 'dignified transfer' of U.S. troop remains from the Korean war, either

Joe Biden didn't have much time for U.S. troops as he repeatedly checked his watch during a "dignified transfer" of 13 service members' remains after they were killed in a terror attack during his Afghanistan pullout fiasco.

Now he's gone himself one better -- he didn't even show up. When President Moon Jae-in of South Korea took the trouble to fly all the way to Hawaii for another dignified transfer of troop remains dating from the Korean war, Biden had better things to do.

He didn't even send a flunky.

RedState's Andrew Malcolm has a superb report:

The president of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, and his wife, Kim Jung-sook, flew to Hawaii this week to personally return the recovered remains of six U.S. soldiers from the Korean War in a solemn ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The story was first reported by our sister site, HotAir.com. Almost 40,000 Americans died in that three-year conflict with North Korea and China. Another 100,000 were wounded and a stunning 7,500 still remain unaccounted for. Bringing home the remains of the fallen is always an emotional issue for Americans, many of whom still fly black POW-MIA flags from the Vietnam War. Accessing remains even delayed peace talks after the Vietnam fighting. And the Leave No One Behind mantra raised its emotional head after Biden’s Afghan retreat did leave Americans behind. So, when the president of a long-time democratic ally and an economic powerhouse, especially one from Asia where signs of respect are so revered and expected, personally gets involved in the return of soldiers’ remains, it’s a pretty big deal. Or should be. The U.S. still has about 30,000 troops stationed in South Korea as a tripwire to deter another North Korean invasion. The Biden administration, however, sent no one to the ceremony, which also involved repatriating remains of now-identified Korean soldiers to their homeland.

Malcolm has many more disgusting details particularly with regards to his long record of disrespect for U.S. service members, so be sure to read here.

Moon? That sounds familar. Isn't President Moon the important ally of the U.S. who got degradingly insulted last May by idiot Kamala Harris, who literally wiped her hand immediately after greeting this leader?

According to Fox News:

Harris was caught on camera Friday immediately wiping her right hand on her jacket after shaking hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House.

Apparently she thought he was filthy, or had disease, or might give her cooties or something. And as Malcolm notes, Asian nations place great regard for deportment and 'face,' more so than, say, carefree Australia. A blunder of manners in Australia would likely be overlooked. In Asia, it would be noticed. Why would anyone do that, and for the cameras no less? Imagine former President Trump, who's famously a germophobe, doing something like that! He most certainly never did because even as a germophobe, he has something called 'class.' He thinks of the other guy first, instead of himself. He knows how to be a cordial host and make his guests comfortable. Not so with roundheels Kamala.

Oh, that wasn't the only insult to South Korea, either. South Korea's top newspaper, the Chosun Ilbo, reported that Biden gave South Korea's president the back of his hand at the United Nations, too, ignoring his calls to officially end the war with North Korea and apparently refusing to meet him:

U.S. President Joe Biden ignored Moon's plea in his own keynote address and did not meet him in New York. Biden merely said, "We seek serious and sustained diplomacy to pursue the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." After his speech, the U.S. president sat down for summits with the heads of Australia and the U.K. to discuss their scandal-ridden Aukus pact against China. On Friday he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshide Suga. Moon instead met the leaders of the U.K., Vietnam and Slovenia during his stay in New York.

That didn't go over well in South Korea. The South Korean president himself delicately said he believes he been misunderstood (given that Biden wasn't paying attention.)

And for those of us counting, that's three insults.

What leaps out at me is the incredible incompetence shown here by Biden on the Asia front, not just the Afghanistan front, not just on the Latin American border, not just on the France and Europe front, but now on Biden's vaunted 'pivot to Asia.' Wasn't Biden supposed to be "Mr. Foreign Policy"?

First, start with South Korea itself:

How is South Korea supposed to look at this series of insults? Very likely, Biden may be viewed as simply disengaged and out-of-it and the Koreans will adjust their stance accordingly. Will they, like Singapore, "make calculations and take positions, and they have to make recalculations and adjust their positions from time to time," as Singapore's prime minister chillingly told Harris on her August junket, effectively warning her that they don't consider the U.S., under Biden administration leadership, an entirely reliable ally? That's a warning signs from that that our Asian allies aren't too sure about Joe Biden as China emerges. South Korea is likely to be another one of them based on this unforced lousy treatment.

Yet Joe Biden repeatedly promoted his foreign policy chops when he ran for president. He was supposedly the experienced foreign policy hand, unlike his rivals, given that he made a lot of congressional junkets, many exaggerated. And that's despite the damning summary of his foreign policy prowess by former CIA director Robert Gates: "wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

Oh, but he learns, wrote Jackson Diehl (whom I like on many of his stances, but is wrong on this one) at the Washington Post:

Gates’s verdict raises an awkward question: Would Biden not be better? Could he, in his own way, make it all worse? The short answer is easy: Biden could and would quickly undo the distinctive evils of Trumpism. It wouldn’t be hard for him to call the leaders of Germany and South Korea on Day One and say we’re going back to being your reliable ally.

Well, turns out the opposite happened. The South Korean press is quite negative about it.

And it's notg just Diehl. Here's Foreign Policy with another now-embarrassing analysis:

That Biden is not Trump and will replace chaos in Washington with competence has sent strong messages of reassurance to most Asian allies. Biden’s long foreign-policy experience and the team of familiar figures from the Obama and Clinton administrations have generated much comfort in Asian capitals.

Really?

Now let's look at how this series of insults impacts the broader Biden plan to 'pivot to Asia.'

As China runs rampant and begins threatening Taiwan and South China Sea countries, it's also menacing the northern part of the Pacific Rim, where the big economies of Japan and South Korea lie.

The purpose of the 'pivot to Asia' (which several U.S. presidents have pursued, actually, Joe is never original) is to keep sea trade routes clear, something that China is trying to put a stop to in order to achieve hegemony. All of the Asian states are critical players and need to be onboard, particularly South Korea, which has the dual role of helping check North Korea's nuclear ambitions and general aggressive tendencies, which is a separate menace.

Biden's repeated pitching of South Korea overboard based on his ineptitude, bad judgment and general senility has plenty of potential for going haywire somewhere along the line. It's a critical relationship and should be handled with utmost respect. But Biden can't even be bothered to attend a dignified transfer of U.S. troop remains, which the South Korean president was good enough to do himself.

What does this say about Biden, other than, he's utterly unfit?

