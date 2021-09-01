Ingrate: Biden abandons Afghani interpretor who rescued him in 2008

Joe Biden crowed about hauling in more than 100,000 Afghani refugees or "interpretors" from Kabul yesterday, leaving behind "only" a miniscule few.

Well, one of them was someone he should have had rescued as a personal priority, same as the many veterans who are working to rescue good people they knew in the now-godforsaken country.

According to the Wall Street Journal:

Thirteen years ago, Afghan interpreter Mohammed helped rescue then- Sen. Joe Biden and two other senators stranded in a remote Afghanistan valley after their helicopter was forced to land in a snowstorm. Now, Mohammed is asking President Biden to save him. “Hello Mr. President: Save me and my family,” Mohammed, who asked not to use his full name while in hiding, told The Wall Street Journal as the last Americans flew out of Kabul on Monday. “Don’t forget me here.” Mohammed, his wife, and their four children are hiding from the Taliban after his yearslong attempt to get out of Afghanistan got tangled in the bureaucracy. They are among countless Afghan allies who were left behind when the U.S. ended its 20-year military campaign in Afghanistan on Monday.

Why the heck did he get left behind?

It highlights that the mass evacuation mission recently concluded by the Biden administration has been in some aspects pretty much an open-borders transport service for random migrants looking for a better life.

The Biden administration has reportedly told NGOs to get ready for 50,000 of them looking for resettlement. Most tellingly, though, is the fact that few of these so-called "interpreters" supposedly facing the wrath of the Taliban can speak English. Among the U.S. refugee resettlers, calls have gone out for Urdu speakers (weird, as the most important languages of Afghanistan are Dari and Pashto) to help translate for the Afghani refugees, making one wonder if these people might actually be Pakistani.

According to reports from people on the ground, the migrants calling themselves refugees are military-aged young men who couldn't pass U.S. and other Western immigrant vetting in the past, never helped our war effort, and took it upon themselves to push, trample, and shove in front of women, children, babies, old people, and handicapped people waiting in line at the gates of the Kabul airport to get in. They got what they wanted and Biden got his big numbers.

But a hell of a lot of interpretors who stood with the U.S. got left behind. This man described by the Journal, who rescued none other than Joe Biden himself and two other leftist politicos traveling with him on a congressional junket after bad weather forced their helicopter to land a few miles from a U.S.-Taliban battle days earlier, is rather emblematic of the numbers of interpreters who did get left behind. After all, what are the odds that most interpreters would get out but somehow this obviously meritorious man who helped save Biden's life somehow wouldn't? The Washington Post reports that interpreters from the U.S. and other allied nations left behind are numerous and feel 'abandoned.'

Here's the other thing: The Wall Street Journal, which broke the story about the monster 14-step red tape that Afghani interpreters faced in getting to safety to the U.S., was able to chronicle that this man was one of the very people stuck in that appalling red tape. I wrote a disgusted blog about the matter here.

Fact is, a lot of good people were left behind, while a lot of zero-merit migrants with the nastiness to push in front of women and children were brought in instead. Interpreters and other allies such as collaborators and spies, who didn't live in Kabul, for one, didn't stand a chance of a U.S. evacuation from Kabul. Good people who did make it to the gates of Kabul airport endured hell and the Journal wrote this tragic story about an Afghani interpreter just trying to get into Kabul with his documents in hand was killed with his wife in the ISIS-K suicide attack a few days ago. Meanwhile, most of the U.S. military's action during the 20-year war was outside Kabul, where interpretors would be pretty important.

This man obviously should be brought to the states and helped out for his valiant service. He's the kind of immigrant most Americans would be glad to have as a neighbor.

But to Team Biden, he's apparently just a number. White House spokeweasel Jen Psaki gave a cold heartless answer to a reporter's question about it, signalling that to her, the man was just a number and and ace-expert Biden administration diplomacy would somehow get him out eventually. Here is the White House transcript of the exchange:

Q Thank, Jen. The Afghan interpreter who helped rescue then-Senator Joe Biden when he was stranded 13 years ago in Afghanistan is now in hiding. He told The Wall Street Journal, “Hello, Mr. President. Save me and my family. Don’t forget me.” What’s your response to him? And why is he and other Afghan allies like him still in the country if the President believes, as he said today, that the mission was an extraordinary success?



MS. PSAKI: Well, I would say, first, our message to him is, “Thank you for fighting by our side for the last 20 years. Thank you for the role you played in helping a number of my favorite people out of a snowstorm, and for all of the work you did.” And our commitment is enduring, not just to American citizens but to our Afghan partners who have fought by our side.



And our efforts and our focus right now is, as you heard General McKenzie say and others say over the last 24 hours, is to the diplomatic phase. We will get you out, we will honor your service, and we’re committed to doing exactly that.

Anybody believe that? Seems she's just brushing off the man's case with no specific action like a deadbeat trying to fob off a bill collector. The words of praise are empty and the vows of specific action are absolutely absent. And in any case, is the Biden administration terribly persuasive with the Taliban on that vaunted diplomatic front?

The question answers itself. What we have here is the height of ingratitude. We have the same callousness we've seen in Joe Biden in his speeches pretty well dismissing our Afghan troop allies as cowards, in his even worse treatment of U.S. war dead's families, constantly checking his watch at the ceremonial casket transitions, and making that ceremony all about his son Beau.

Now we have this, an incredible sign of ingratitude from a president who has no soul at all, let alone gratitude. What a sorry picture this is, and one can only hope and pray that this man avoids harm from the pirates, fanatics and criminals that Joe allowed to overrun this man's country.

Image: Screen shot from CNBC video, posted on shareable YouTube