In this brave new world of medicine, the doctor-patient relationship is gone

Maybe this is what Obamacare 2.0 is all about. It's a brave new world in which the antiquated doctor-patient relationship is sacrificed in favor of diktats from health care bureaucrats. In this new paradigm, doctors no longer practice medicine as scientists. Instead, they are more like automatons, doing as they are ordered to do — including providing care that isn't care. When I had COVID last fall, I was baffled that my doctor didn't want to see me.

Thankfully, I'm not the only one troubled by doctors' behavior. A group of doctors is fighting back.

On Steve Bannon's "War Room Pandemic," Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Heather Gessling, and Dr. Ryan Cole announced that some fifteen physicians met in Puerto Rico recently and organized the Pandemic Health Alliance. Malone will be president. Job one is drafting a manifesto and encouraging doctors to get back to what motivated most of them to go into medicine in the first place: the practice of clinical medicine.

"We are here not to discuss the vaccine," explained Malone, the original inventor of the mRNA technology. Instead they came together to defend "the freedom of physicians to practice." Doctors are "being prevented from providing early treatments," he said, referring to pharmacies blocking certain prescriptions. "We are in a situation where the government has seized control of the medical profession and this is causing death," Malone continued. Gessling later in the show explained that the doctors had "incredible success" with early treatment protocols "that have already been tried and have [been] found to work very well." She said the world is dealing with a "pandemic of censorship" regarding ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. "We are being shut down," Gessling added. "We cannot even tell people what has worked." The Pandemic Health Alliance's manifesto says the doctors wish to strengthen the doctor-patient-relationship. "The profession of medicine as we know is at a crossroad," the manifesto reads. "There has been an unprecedented and intentional assault on our ability to care for our patients. Physicians, and all health care providers, must have the freedom to practice the art and science of medicine without fear of retribution, censorship, slander, and disciplinary action to include possible loss of licensure and hospital privileges, loss of insurance contracts and interference from government entities and organizations — all further preventing us from caring for patients in need." The manifesto laments that patients in Europe are being blocked from going to their physicians, unless they take the "high risk, duplicative vaccine." And this takes place even if patients already acquired natural immunity. The manifesto insists that the blocking of early treatments that is taking place right now in the United States is "sentencing high risk patients to death."

Real medicine is, sadly, a messy business. It's fraught with trial and error, as is all human achievement. All too often, today's doctors are strictly "by the book" and paid the same by insurance companies no matter what the patient outcome. As I said, Obamacare 2.0.

