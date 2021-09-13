In spirit, Trump is still president

Does anyone think it's a little bizarre that all businesses with 100 employees or more have been mandated to make all their employees get vaccinated when most of them still have their employees working remotely? And why 100 employees? Is there a scientific study that can be referenced that all companies with 99 employees or less are all immune from COVID? The incoherence gets even more incredible when President Asterisk said that we need to protect the vaccinated from the unvaccinated, not to mention, saying "this is not a matter of freedom or choice." This is serious cognitive dissonance and hypocrisy coming from a Democrat in light of the recent hysteria over the Supreme Court ruling on the Texas abortion law.

How about the thousands and tens of thousands of people going to concerts, NFL, and college football games? Is everyone attending them somehow immune, and if not, why wasn't this addressed in the president's announcement when the numbers are astronomically higher at football games in comparison to businesses, and in as close proximity to one another as it gets? The vaccination mandate is just one more attempt by the Democrats to override our federalist system of reserving all powers not specifically enumerated in the Constitution to the states and transferring them to the federal government.

Blacks are the least vaccinated demographic in the country and during his mandate announcement, President Placeholder certainly sounded hostile towards them. I'm thinking that if I'm a black man who really doesn’t want to get vaccinated and might lose my job over this unconstitutional mandate, I'm definitely not voting for a Democrat presidential candidate anytime soon, if ever. And if I didn't know any better, President Depends sounded angrier at the unvaccinated who are citizens then he is against the illegal aliens flooding into the country who are not required to be vaccinated.

Democrat leaders have upped the ante in not just talking much more viciously against their domestic political opponents, i.e., Republicans, than against real enemies who want to kill Americans, but also insulting and putting down regular Americans who vote for Republicans. It was Hillary who called the white working class "deplorables" and Obama who called everyone in the middle classes and rural America "bitter clingers who hold onto their guns and Bibles."

Say what you will about Trump, you cannot point to one policy prescription that he either implemented or wanted to implement as president that adversely affected any individual American of any race, sex or demographic in any way whatsoever. Not financially, not physically, nor in any other way. Trump annoyed a lot of people, especially in the ruling political classes, because they knew he would upset the applecart and it was not going to be business as usual in Washington D.C. And that's exactly what he did.

No matter how hard the Democrats try to keep asserting unconstitutional authority through unconstitutional mandates and orders, they will never be able to tame the 75 million plus Trump voters into accepting them lying down. Many have been vaccinated voluntarily and would have done so without Big Brother barking at them. And to keep Americans sheltering in place is laughable. One only has to watch a college football game or an NFL game to see that most Americans have moved on from the pandemic and are no longer listening, much less obeying the incoherent, contradictory, and hypocritical orders coming from the ruling classes. In the words of Jason Whitlock of Outkick.com and a black man, speaking on Ingraham Angle (Fox) last week: people attending football games and getting back to normal life, "college football is a representation of Trump America." He may not be president in name, but he's still president in spirit.

