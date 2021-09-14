It happened again yesterday, twice. Reading through comments on a blog post I found this: "I will never trust another doctor again." I long ago lost count of the number of times I have seen that written.

You hear it, too. In private conversations with people they trust, American citizens are heaping contempt on doctors for forcing a narrative on us that had no basis in science. Many of us, perhaps even the majority, immediately recognized this virus for what it is: a common flu virus maybe engineered to be more contagious if not more fatal but hardly differing substantially from other influenza strains. We have lived with seasonal flu all our lives. We saw no reason to fear it until the medical community, and Anthony Fauci specifically, started telling lies.

And once the lies started, they never stopped. From a trickle — "It's going to make everyone sick" — to the massive flood of lies about masks, "vaccines," effective treatments, "We're all going to die!," and even rigging the numbers to prove those lies, this scam has been one continual government operation. It was exploited to allow for the theft of the 2020 election by means of mail-in ballots. Having accomplished that, its purpose now is to keep the knee of government firmly on the population's neck.

It seems that our doctors went along with the hoax to a large degree because it put them in the spotlight. Amazingly, almost none of them questioned the lies. They abandoned everything they'd learned in Virology 101 and went full "cry wolf." It worked out well for them. Suddenly, they were the focus of attention, and their words were hung on breathlessly. They soaked it up, reveled in it, strutted down the halls in their white coats, and followed the diktats of D.C. religiously. Many of them went even farther. They wrote scholarly articles promoting the fairy tale and hectoring us peons on how to behave. Masks and social distancing — laughable advice in the face of reality — became the ironclad rule. They lied, too, in order to promote their own importance. They refused to see patients unmasked, treated the sick in their parking lots, abandoned patients' follow-up care, delayed needed tests and surgery endlessly, and generally ignored the hell they were putting the rest of us through. Worst of all, they denied us treatment with medications that had been proven effective. Because, you see, those things were horse pills not meant for humans...right up until that was proven a lie also.

Does the medical community understand that it has sacrificed the trust of Americans, possibly forever? Does it even acknowledge the self-inflicted wounds that will now affect the relationship between doctors and their patients going forward? How do doctors and nurses reclaim the trust of patients? Is that even possible now? Because in the cold light of day, it looks as if they were either stupid or malevolent. Given that they're supposed to be educated people, malevolent appears to be the more likely. And that is terrifying when you consider they now want to inject every last one of us with an unproven substance that may be causing more illness than the virus itself, and they are willing to destroy our lives and job to make that happen. Was this the goal all along?

Americans have been suspicious of the COVID narrative from the get-go. Time has proven them right. Having come from a long line of doctors and nurses, I am appalled at how the medical community has promoted COVID and continues to do so in the face of proof that its members are lying. Considering the number of times I've heard "I'll never trust another doctor again," I believe we've reached a watershed moment with respect to medical care. The unique trust we placed in our doctors is gone, deservedly so.

Our doctors in the field could have saved us from this disaster. They should have stood up to Anthony Fauci, who may well be evil personified. Instead, they were complicit in the hoax. They furthered the lie because it made them powerful.

We have lost eighteen months of our lives and appear to have no future without COVID lies. Americans now know that. The rage at the medical community is every bit as white-hot as that against politicians. Get ready for the pushback, doctors. You asked for it, and it's coming. If you think we're going to kiss those eighteen months goodbye without a backward glance, you are sadly mistaken. We are no longer afraid. We are furious.

