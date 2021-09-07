Hell to pay for sanctimonious anti-harassment NGOs who colluded to defend pervy Cuomo

In the fallout over New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's disgraceful exit from office, some of his secret colluders are now being called to pay the piper.

Here's the first miscreant, as reported by the New York Post on Sept. 6:

The entire Time’s Up board, including Shonda Rhimes and Eva Longoria, are now stepping down — just over a week after the CEO resigned for her role in the Andrew Cuomo sexual harassment scandal. Time’s Up announced the shakeup in a statement over the weekend, acknowledging the “current crisis” engulfing the sexual harassment victims’ advocacy group. The nonprofit has been rocked by scandal in recent weeks after it emerged its leaders advised disgraced ex-New York Gov. Cuomo’s administration after he was first accused of sexual misconduct last year. CEO Tina Tchen and Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund chairwoman Roberta Kaplan both resigned over their roles in the Cuomo scandal. “We see the current crisis within Time’s Up as an important opportunity for growth and change,” the group’s statement said.

Here's another, also from the New York Post and reported on Sept. 6:

Alphonso David has been fired as president of the Human Rights Campaign after his role in assisting disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s attempted rebound from sexual harassment allegations was detailed in a report. The HRC and HRC Foundation Boards of Directors voted Monday night to oust David, who served as Cuomo’s chief counsel from 2015 to 2019, after conducting an internal investigation into the details revealed in New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ bombshell Aug. 3 sexual harassment report. According to the AG report, David released a copy of Cuomo-accuser Lindsey Boylan’s personnel files when asked to do so by former top secretary of state, Melissa DeRosa.

It didn't get the attention it should have, but when New York's state Attorney General Letitia James released her report finding merit in all the sexual harassment claims being rained down on Cuomo -- that was the big report that pretty well brought him down -- the findings included a revelation that leaders of these sanctimonious NGOs, one purportedly devoted to ending sexual harassment, and the other purportedly devoted to ending anti-LGBTQ harassment, had both colluded with Cuomo to discredit Cuomo's accusers, which the attorney general's report found consisted of "unlawful retaliation."

These sometime watchdogs and guardians of the rights of people not to be harassed -- were, as it turns out, the biggest, slimiest harassers of them all, doing it in secret, while all the while scolding and hectoring the rest of the world about its insensitivity and harassment proclivities. What a lovely bunch.

Time's Up saw its entire board resign, while HRC saw its president booted. HRC admitted no wrongdoing, which is a pretty good indicator that this sort of hypocrisy might just happen again.

According to the Post, Time's Up said:

“We see the current crisis within Time’s Up as an important opportunity for growth and change,” the group’s statement said. “Time’s Up is ready for new leadership, and we want to move forcefully toward its new iteration.”

How about: We're a slimy organization that does the exact opposite of what we claim we stand for, drawing in big bucks by our stated claim that we are against sexual harassment, and then working under the table to discredit anyone who credibly claims sexual harassment against any favorite politician of ours? That would be an honest statement. The fluff words being put out by these people and their fleeing movie stars with loud political opinions are total baloney.

Human Rights Campaign was better, pointing to the hypocrisy of the issue:

“This conduct in assisting Governor Cuomo’s team, while president of HRC, was in violation of HRC’s Conflict of Interest policy and the mission of HRC,” Morgan Cox and Jodie Patterson, Human Rights Campaign and Foundation Board Chairs, said in a statement announcing David’s removal as head of the largest LGBTQ advocacy organization.

Sounds like they still need to maintain the trust of their donors.

Alphonse David, who's the actual culprit, releasing an accuser's personnel files as a slimy means of discrediting her when Cuomo was on the hot seat, which happened in his previous job as chief counsel to Cuomo, refused to blame himself at all and put out a tweet claiming victimhood.

Please read: Follow-Up Statement from Alphonso David, President of the Human Rights Campaign

He apparently has no shame at all and his response is ridiculous.

Three things leap out with these crash-and-burn incidents.

One, the hypocrisy of these leftwing foundation-supported NGOs is monumental, hectoring the public, giving out awards to themselves, holding star-studded galas, getting oodles of uncritical press, showing up on television, and all the while doing exactly what they claim they don't want others to do. It's kind of like the FBI manufacturing "crimes" through informants while being the main perpetrator of the actual crimes that drew the arrests.

Two, a lot of these sanctimonious big-name, big-dollar leftwing NGOs with big foundation and corporate cash seem to have this kind of moral turpitude. The Lincoln Project discredited itself with a founder who was sexually harassing young males while certainly some of the others knew about it. Like these other organizations, they didn't disband in the wake of the scandal, they just carried on as if the news cycle would memory-hole the matter. They were wrong. All anyone can think of when this group's name is brought up is the pervy stuff they haven't sufficiently atoned for as they spread their leftwing message. And there are signs, as I noted here, that their funding is now withering away and drying up.

Three, and this is the big one: These characters involved in this Cuomo scandal are all people who've been standard stalwarts and aides in Democrat politics. Tina Tchen, who had been leading Time's Up, was a former Obama administration aide. According to the Post:

Tchen previously served as former First Lady Michelle Obama’s chief of staff and joined TIME’S UP in 2019.

The person she colluded with, her co-founder in the Time's Up setup, Roberta Kaplan, is a leftwing lawyer who's the go-to person in Get-Trump cases involving women that Michael Avenatti hasn't taken -- she represents E. Jean Carroll and Mary Trump, according to her Wikipedia page.

David, meanwhile, had been a Praetorian guard for the Cuomo administration.

They both went out of their way to try to discredit the accuser Lindsey Boylan, another Democrat, who challenged Cuomo along with at least 11 other women for his pervy activity, putting Democrats above any standard at all, particularly the standards they claim to stand for and want the rest of the world to stand for. If it's a Democrat, it's O.K. because their real aim is to keep Democrats permanently entrenched in power, no matter what they do.

Who pioneered this? Probably the grand poobah of all Democrats, sanctimonious Hillary Clinton herself. Clinton went out of her way to attempt to discredit Bill Clinton's accusers of sexual harassment, and naturally, got away with it. That sent a message to the others what the ethical standard was, and others tried to get away with it, too.

Fortunately, they didn't, at least in this instance. One can only hope that these sanctimonious phonies will go the way of the Lincoln Project and Hillary Clinton and all eventually be gone from public life.

