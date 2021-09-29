Government is forgetting that our rights are unalienable

I hate bullies.

And government is the biggest bully of them all. Always. Everywhere. Since governments were instituted. Kings. Tyrants. Dictators. Banana republics. The Soviet Union. The Third Reich. Chairman Mao. Pol Pot. Idi Amin Dada. Fidel Castro. Hugo Chávez. Etc., etc., etc. And now Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un, the Iranian mullahs, the Biden administration, Justin Trudeau, and Scott Morrison.

Two hundred forty-five years ago, Thomas Jefferson's Declaration of Independence proclaimed: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

Those were — and still are — the most important and providential words ever written or read outside of certain passages in the Bible.

The Declaration went on to note that governments are instituted among men for the purpose of securing those rights, and that they derive their just powers only "from the consent of the governed." Get that? Legitimate governments exist not to grant, limit, or abolish our freedoms, but to protect them.

Jefferson added: "That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government." In America today, the government appears hell-bent on altering or abolishing the people, at least those in rural areas and flyover country that typically don't vote for the "correct" candidates — meaning those like themselves who want to grow...government.

Tragically, "we the people" have become "we the sheeple." In a sense, you can't lose unalienable rights — unless you let them be taken from you, which we have inarguably done and are still doing.

The American Founders' belief in — and understanding of — liberty enabled humanity to climb to new heights and bask in broad, sunlit uplands. But we are now heading back into the bondage and darkness that were the hallmarks of virtually all of mankind's history prior to the American Revolution. We are squandering their legacy, obsessed as we are with pronoun usage and bathroom rights.

Is that progressive?

Leftists detest God because they are jealous of Him and wish to usurp His power...and be worshiped themselves. They believe they have unalienable rights, but no one else does. Consequently, these are the people who most fervently wish to be in government.

The Founders, now often reviled, believed in every individual's right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Let's make the obvious clear once again: government has no right to lock up — or down — innocent people. It has no right to issue mask or vaccine mandates, tell us our jobs aren't "essential," or prevent us from visiting our families and neighbors. It has no right to ban weddings or funerals of more than a certain number of celebrants or mourners. For that matter, it has no "right" to the fruits of our labor. As it has no right to indoctrinate our children or tell us how to raise them. Period.

So many are so ignorant now that what was once self-evident is no longer. Many so-called academicians, journalists, and public servants — who are really power-hungry charlatans in do-gooders' clothing — stop at nothing to rewrite history. They have never met a lie they didn't like...as long as they think it smears conservatives and makes themselves look good.

For example, progressives have attempted to use Thomas Jefferson's famous letter to the Danbury Baptists as a cudgel to beat everyone into agreeing that the Founders' assertion of "separation of church and state" actually meant the banishment of (the Christian) religion from the public square. Yet Jefferson's missive wasn't a promise to keep religion out of government; it was a pledge to the Baptists to keep government out of religion.

You see, the Founders knew that government has no right to our property, bodies, minds, or souls. This is, in large part, why the power-hungry choose to denigrate them.

The "progressives" who would enslave us believe that our rights (not theirs, of course) are limited and contingent upon their largess.

But neither mask nor mandate can obscure the truth: our rights are unalienable. Thank God.

It is time for us to reclaim them.

Image via Pixy.