Gen. Milley says to relax, the Afghan refugees have all been vetted

General Mark Milley agreed to an interview by Jennifer Griffin of Fox News (video here), apparently with the intent of calming fears of the wave of military age males coming out of that country and heading for Western nations.

Oddly, the subject of the scores of billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment abandoned to the Taliban (and Iranians, Russians and Chinese) never came up. Griffifn is one of the most respected reporters in the business, so I don ‘t imagine she forgot to ask the questions. I speculate that the subject was placed off limits by the general, who knew there was only so far he could bamboozle the public in one interview.

Fox News screengrab

From a transcript provided by Fox News, we learn that there’s nothing to worry about with the refugees. The same geniuses that managed the evacuation so effectively have got it covered:

JENNIFER GRIFFIN, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY CORRESPONDENT : You saw some of the security measures being taken today. Are you comfortable that enough vetting is being done here before these evacuees are brought to the U.S.? GEN. MARK MILLEY, JOINT CHIEFS CHAIRMAN: I am. I talked to the Customs and Border Patrol. I talked to the FBI that was here, the DHS folks that were here, along with all the other interagency – a lot of interagency here. The State Department, USAID, and a lot of people have different roles. So I talked to the security folks. You saw it. So what they're doing as people come in, they're getting their names registered. They're doing the biometrics. They check their irises. They do their fingerprints. They take a full facial photo. They run that against the 20 years of databases that we have in the interagency. They run it against the NCTC checks and the FBI checks. If the individual, if the evacuee has some sort of derogatory information or something suspect at all, it'll pop up as red or yellow. They've popped about 30,000 or so people through here. The process, about 30,000 people through here. And they've had I think, I think they said a couple of hundred or something like that have popped red. Once the individual comes out as red, something is up. Then they go into an individual room and they interview- start interviewing with FBI, CID, NCIS, those sorts of folks. And then they work through whatever the issues were. In many of the cases, they end up getting cleared and others we have to take further measures. But I'm very comfortable that, you know, these folks are being properly cleared through the FBI. JENNIFER GRIFFIN: And they're being checked about three times before with their biometrics, before they even get to the U.S.? GEN. MARK MILLEY: That's right. Yeah.

Here is how he explained abandoning Bagram, blaming the cap om the number of troops imposed by President Biden, all the while defending his planning:

The whole idea of Bagram, for example, and securing Bagram and whether it’s Bagram or KIA, that kind of thing, people should go back and take a look at the type force we had. The 2,500 troops, those are advisers. Those aren’t infantry battalions, those are advisers. And in order to secure Bagram, you need roughly speaking about a brigade. So you need about a battalion to secure the 72 towers that are at Bagram. You’ve got entrances, you’ve got QRFs, you have an outer perimeter security that you have to do patrols. It’s about another battalion. So right off the bat, that’s three battalions. Then if you’re going to be north of Kabul by whatever it is, 60 kilometers or so, you’ve got a battalion that’s going to secure that quarter. You’re looking at, roughly speaking, about 5,000 or 6,000 additional troops on top of what it would take to secure KIA. And when the president made his decision in April, we had a change of mission. And that mission was very clear. It was to take the force down to zero by the end of the summer, by 31 August, and to provide military forces to protect the embassy as a bridging solution until a contract solution was in, because the president’s intent was to keep the embassy going and to help the Turks secure KIA. To secure the embassy, to secure KIA about a 750 person, maybe a little bit less than a thousand military mission. And that was the basically troop cap. So you could not with the – with the conditions that existed and the constraints and restraints of the mission, you couldn’t secure Bagram. And – and then the question is for what? Why would you secure Bagram? And the issue was, of course, to do the NEO, right? We got 124,000 people out of KIA. So the flow, the volume was never an issue. And in fact, you got more people out of KIA than you would have ever got out of Bagram because they would have had to go from Kabul, north 60 miles, 60 kilometers. So the planning was extensive. Those were actually thought out options. There were various branches and sequels to all of these things. And what you – the other thing was a permissive environment. We had a government. You had an army. When the government and the army fell apart, then you’re into a different contingency, which was the NEO. And that was called and we brought in the forces to do it.

Here is the downside he sees of retaking Bagram, though obfuscating the cost of never relinquishing it:

JENNIFER GRIFFIN: How many troops would you have needed to retake Bagram as some people have suggested? How many troops would have been needed and what would the Taliban have taken that to mean? GEN. MARK MILLEY: Well, if we went in and retook Bagram, if that were to happen, if that decision were ever made, we had contingencies to do that, by the way. And those were briefed. But that's a significant troop commitment. Number one, you're looking 18th Airborne Corps. You're probably looking at 10,000 or more additional forces. And then you're going have to secure Bagram. You’re going to have to clear Kabul and you going to have to secure KIA. So your total - you're looking somewhere in the range of 15 to 20,000 additional forces. And most importantly, you would reinitiate a war with the Taliban, which, of course, we could do. But that's what would have happened. So you would be fighting ISIS and the Taliban and with all the casualties, et cetera. I know a lot of people are talking about it, but I wonder if the support would have been there if had that been done, had that decision been made. I personally think the military conditions did not warrant that. I think the military conditions warranted what we did.

Youi can watch the complete video here.

Hat tip: Peter Chowka

