From pandemic to endemic: foreign countries begin recognizing COVID panic porn is not useful

While the Biden-Harris administration continues to demonize those who do not wish to be human guinea pigs in a massive experiment with gene therapies and encourages mask mandates and other symbolic but largely ineffective measures to control a virus, a few foreign countries are recognizing that viral illnesses follow a predictable course as they mutate.

Reuters reports on Norway:

Norway will reopen society on Saturday, the government said, ending its coronavirus-curbing restrictions, which have limited social interaction and hobbled many businesses. The Nordic nation joins a small but growing number of countries, including Denmark and Britain, which have removed all domestic restrictions limiting the spread of the coronavirus. "It is 561 days since we introduced the toughest measures in Norway in peacetime ... Now the time has come to return to a normal daily life," Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference. (snip) "In short, we can now live as normal," Solberg said.

Norway has a high level of vaccination – 76% of Norwegians have had at least one shot, and 67% have had 2 – and the government encourages its populace to get fully vaxed.

But in Croatia, President Zoran Milanović doesn’t buy into the vax frenzy, as Citizen Free Press reports:

Croatians have been “vaccinated enough” and should be allowed to accept the risks of becoming infected with COVID on their own terms, according to President Zoran Milanović. President Milanović broke with the majority of his contemporaries in expressing frustration over medical authoritarianism and COVID hysteria pushed by the mainstream media and globalists. “Croatia is ‘not sufficiently vaccinated,’ unlike the E.U. average. We are only at 50 percent,” Milanović said in recent statements to the press. “I don’t care. We’re vaccinated enough and everyone knows it.” “We need to know what the goal of this frenzy is. If the goal is to completely eradicate the virus, then we have the goal. I have not heard that this is the goal. If someone tells me it’s a goal, I will tell him he’s out of his mind.” “I start every day with CNN and those few channels and I wonder if I am normal or are they crazy,” he said. “They spread panic. They do it from the beginning.”

I have little doubt that great pressure will be brought on Croatia to conform to the vaccination regime. We shall see how this plays out. But parts of India are almost Covid-free through the mass use of ivermectin and other therapies that, if applied early in the onset, have drastically reduced hospitalization and death.

