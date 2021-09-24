Fauci: psychopath or narcissist?

Anthony Fauci has been in the limelight for over 18 months now. During that time, he has displayed definite anti-social behavior. Is he a psychopath or does he suffer from a narcissistic personality disorder? It's hard to tell, as a number of traits of one overlap with the other.

Not every psychopath is a serial killer or even physically violent. Most of them use their superficial charm and ability to lie and manipulate to worm their way into high positions in organizations from corporations to government to bureaucracies, and even the military. This is the subject of Snakes in Suits: When Psychopaths Go to Work by Dr. Paul Babiak and Dr. Robert D. Hare, which shows how psychopaths function in organizations without dirtying their manicured fingernails with the gore associated with the more violent of their type.

There are a number of characteristics that define a psychopath, though no psychopath checks all the boxes. Some traits are expressed more prominently than others. However, what's common to most psychos are the following:

1. Narcissism and a false superiority complex.

Psychological Today says narcissistic traits include calculated charm, manipulativeness, self-absorption, entitlement, conceit, and a false superiority complex. "In the mindset of many sociopaths and psychopaths, being 'better' than others provides them with a twisted justification to exploit and mistreat people at will. Those who are 'inferior' deserve their downtrodden fate, and should only be regarded with contempt."

Fauci checks this box. As an unelected bureaucrat, he has had the nation jumping through hoops for him from the past 18 months. No masks one day, masks the next, and double masks later on. This is a display of chutzpah suitable only to a narcissist. Evidence of Fauci's narcissism is his delusional claim that criticism of him is an attack on science itself. A touch of humility would have required Fauci to rein in his behavior, but that virtue seems to be a foreign concept to him.

2. Pathological lying.

Psychopaths are pathological liars and are skilled at it. It's worth noting that pathological lying is different from compulsive lying in that it has a purpose. Fauci has been caught telling blatant lies before Congress. That he did it under oath again shows his arrogance and sense of superiority. Fauci's lies have a purpose. They were to reposition himself when unfolding facts showed his initial judgement was flawed or to cover up his involvement with the Wuhan Virology lab. And although Fauci perjured himself with those lies, he was smart enough to know that neither the Biden Justice Department nor the media would hold him accountable.

3. Lack of empathy and cold-heartedness

Lack of empathy is a common trait with all psychopaths. Did not Fauci reveal this side of himself in spades when he said that research into viral gain of function was worth the risk of a pandemic to advance medical knowledge? Given human cost endured in a pandemic, it's staggering to hear someone say that. Young Tony must have slept through his moral guidance classes at Holy Cross College (Class of '62). It’s likely that Fauci has become drunk on his unaccountable power as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infective Diseases (NIAID) for an incredible 37 years. Fauci is among the many in the medical establishment who curtail effective treatments for the COVID virus like monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). People are literally dying because of that. The man doesn't appear to have any empathy for anyone or anything.

The other possibility is Fauci has a narcissistic personality disorder. These are just some of Fauci's behaviors that check off as a narcissistic disorder:

a) has an exaggerated sense of self-importance,

b) expects to be recognized even without achievements that warrant it,

c) monopolizes conservations and looks down on people they perceive inferior,

d) expects unquestioning compliance with their pronouncements,

e) believe they are superior,

f) believes others are envious of them, and

g) an inability to recognize the needs and feelings of others.

If you recall Fauci's behavior and pronouncements over the past year-and-a-half, you can see where the above apply to him.

Psychopath or narcissist -- let professional shrinks figure it out. Either way, Fauci has no business being in such a high government position where he gets to call the tune to which much of the country has to dance. America has suffered greatly with Anthony Fauci being the face and spokesman for public health. I love Donald Trump, but he should have canned Fauci when he has the power to do so. Joe Biden never will.

