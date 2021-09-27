Emory University’s despicable cover-up for swastika hate crime hoaxer

I have long believed that the demand for hate crimes by whites far exceeds the supply, which is why so many fake crimes (see here, here, and here, for examples) are perpetrated by racial and sexual minorities. These hoaxes seek to gin up hatred and also create a sense of vulnerability, if not terror, among the people allegedly targeted. Hoaxes are therefore, even more despicable than genuine hate crimes. In my view, faking a hate crime ought to be punished even more severely than an actual “sincere” (which seems an odd word to use but at the moment I have no better term) hate crime.

But it gets even worse when a tax-exempt institution like a college or university seeks to disguise a hate crime hoax as a sincere hate crime. And that appears to be what prestigious and expensive Emory University has just done. Matt Lamb of The College Fix reports:

Emory University’s Police Department on Wednesday arrested the man accused of writing racial slurs and swastikas at its autism center in early August. Roy Lee Gordon Jr. (right) is charged with second-degree burglary, Emory officials said in a news release that indicated Gordon is also the same person who allegedly wrote the “N-word” and drew swastikas at the Emory Autism Center last month. He is a former employee of the university. A police mugshot published by the Atlanta Journal Constitution shows that Gordon is black. This is the first time his race has been revealed publicly. [emphasis added]

It’s the first time Gordon’s race has been revealed because Emory did everything in its power to prevent that information from coming out, leading to the presumption by members of the university and Atlanta communities that the perp was one of those dreaded white supremacists we hear about so often but so rarely see in real life.

Lamb continues:

Although Emory officials have known the man accused of the racial vandalism is black since early August, they have not informed the campus community of his race, which may have put a different interpretation of the incident on it. Asked for a mugshot and information on what Gordon is accused of stealing, and what his possible motivation was for allegedly committing these acts, Emory spokesperson Gana Ahn told The College Fix on Thursday that, “Unfortunately, we are unable to share any additional details beyond what is in the statement.”

Emory enjoys tax-exempt status because, as a university, it is presumed to operate in the public interest. Concealing information in order to gin up both race hatred and feelings of persecution is not in the public interest.

To be sure, arrested is not the same as being found guilty. But concealing the race of the arrested suspect is just as bad as concealing the race of a person convicted. The intent is the same: to spread hatred and fear based on a lie.