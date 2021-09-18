Detroit TV station asks for stories of unvaxxed COVID deaths, gets overwhelming response on deaths and injuries from the vaccines

There seems to be a yawning chasm between what is believed by media people and what their viewers/readers/listeners care about when it comes to COVID vaccines. The nonstop barrage of propaganda telling us to get vaxxed seems to have convinced many media people that the public has bought into Joe Biden's efforts to demonize those who choose to avoid the experimental gene therapies. (The fact that all three major vaccines have just been rebranded with new names suggests that the pharmaceutical companies are detecting a certain level of resistance, but the media are slower to catch on.)

On September 10, a local ABC station used its Facebook page to ask families for stories about unvaccinated loved ones lost to COVID "for a story we're working on." Pretty clearly, the expectation was that they could present tragic stories of those foolish people who ignored the wisdom of Joe Biden (and the medical, media, and corporate establishments) and suffered the tragic consequences.

But that's not what they got — and they got a lot, 218,000 comments as this is being written. And the overwhelming majority were stories of adverse reactions to the vaccines, including claimed reports of deaths.

You can search through the comments on the Facebook page here. Brian Shilhavy of the website Vaccine Impact writes:

I don't know if they got any such stories through direct messaging, but the post on their Facebook Page, as of the time of publication today [9/15], had received over 182,000 comments, and they seem to be all comments of those who have lost loved ones after receiving a COVID shot, and comments asking them why they are not covering that story. I paged through many dozens of the comments, and did not see a single one stating that they lost someone to COVID after refusing a COVID-19 shot. People who have been silenced and censored on Facebook and other Big Tech platforms took advantage of the opportunity to share their stories instead. It is amazing that Facebook left these up, but after so many had commented, it would probably have been an even bigger story if they had taken down the post and comments.

Here is a collection of responses from Vaccine Impact:

I have no idea what the statistics are concerning deaths from the unvaxxed versus deaths soon after vaccination. I wouldn't trust a lot of official data on COVID-related topics anyway, since we recently learned that half the hospitalizations that were reported as due to COVID were really hospitalizations for other reasons in which people happened to have a positive COVID test. And we know that the CDC is not counting breakthrough infections.

It's true that angry people are much likelier to post comments online than others, so there's no reason at all to suspect that response to the Facebook post is statistically representative of anything. But we do see from the response that a large group of people believes that the vaccines are capable of harm and is worried and angry at those trying to persuade or coerce people into accepting them.

Trial lawyers are taught to never ask a question when they don't know the answer that will come. The news business is different from trials, of course, but the utter disconnect between the contrasting expectations and results in this little experiment suggests that the media are seriously out of touch with what their audience believes and cares about.

A digression:

I am an amateur student of broadcast history, and WXYZ in Detroit has a notable history as an outstanding local affiliate in both radio and later television production, originating programs that became nationally broadcast. Two iconic radio programs that went on to life on television and the movies, The Lone Ranger and The Green Hornet, were nationally broadcast from its studios. And in the early days of television, the Soupy Sales children's program was broadcast nationally from Detroit. Featuring rapid-fire slapstick, often including a pie in the face of the host, the program gained a national following.

After moving the show out of Detroit (first to Los Angeles, later to New York), a notable incident occurred, which I vividly remember and thought at the time was hilarious. Wikipedia summarizes:

On January 1, 1965, miffed at having to work on the holiday, Sales ended his live broadcast by encouraging his young viewers to tiptoe into their still-sleeping parents' bedrooms and remove those "funny green pieces of paper with pictures of U.S. Presidents" from their pants and pocketbooks. "Put them in an envelope and mail them to me and I'll send you a postcard from Puerto Rico", Soupy instructed the children. Several days later, substantial amounts of money had begun arriving in the mail; Sales stated that the total amount received was in the thousands of dollars but qualified that by stating that much of that was in play money. Sales said he had been joking and that whatever real money had been sent would be donated to charity, but as parents' complaints increased, WNEW's management suspended Sales for two weeks.

The obvious lesson in broadcasting: Be careful what you ask for.