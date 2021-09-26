Democrats are not yet tired of COVID Hell

One has to wonder how many times Americans are going to have to wade through the liberal Democrats' unholy swamps. To look at the migrant crisis under the Del Rio bridge is to quote Clarke Griswold from Christmas Vacation. "If you haven't noticed, we're on the threshold of Hell."

There is an old joke about a guy who is taking a tour of Hell, and at the end, he has to choose his eternal accommodations. Lastly, the devil shows the guy a vast reservoir of revolting sewage, where its naked inhabitants stand, shoulder-deep, drinking coffee. It's better than the searing flames and the slithering snakes he saw earlier, the guy thinks, so he chooses the sewage. As he wades in and is handed his cup of joe, the loudspeaker overhead announces, "Coffee break's over. Back on your heads."

Democrats are like the people in Hell, upside-down in the sewage. They still haven't figured out why the devil's tour happens only during coffee breaks or noticed that the sole topic of conversation during the breaks is how great the coffee is.

Fool me once, twice, three, four, five times until our current guy in office gets it right. Even if he gets it absolutely wrong, he just wasn't the right Democrat. What is needed is a better Democrat. After all, it is the cross-my-heart-and-hope-to-die truth that all Democrats have their hearts in the right place. It's just those mean border agents on horseback who are creating all the problems and interrupting an otherwise brilliant southern border "staycation."

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, CBS Global is reporting that Costco is going to run short on toilet paper and the usual stuff. It's the delta variant, you know, that's interrupting the supply chain, not the fact that because of government COVID subsidies, truckers are getting paid to be stay-at-home truckers.

CBS reports , "Many Costco members support limits on high-demand items after seeing what happened last year."

Liberals have the most thoughtful of responses to promote human comity.

"I think it's a great idea that they're putting a limit so everyone gets it. So no one is left behind," said shopper Ricky Mudhar.

"People should just be careful and be mindful of what they do. Let's not be greedy," said Costco member Willetta Strong.

"If everyone gets it, everyone is happy. So no one is arguing or fighting like before," said Mudhar.

It's funny how toilet paper can bring out the worst in people.

Meanwhile down at Del Rio, according to borderreport.com:

Del Rio Mayor Bruno "Ralphy" Lozano made an impassioned plea to the Biden administration to help as fears rose that the growing masses of migrants camped under the bridge were getting increasingly anxious, agitated and could try to storm the bridge.

The Biden administration needs to send Democrat clone Costco shoppers Willetta and Ricky down to Del Rio to make sure the 12,500 migrants under the bridge don't get greedy and start arguing and fighting "like before." You know that the USA is in trouble when the southern border crisis starts to resemble Costco.

The Democrats' 2022 campaign theme should be "Hell: Were All in This Together."

Spruce Fontaine is an artist and retired college art instructor.

