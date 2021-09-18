‘Death To America’ tweets Kansas University student body president

“Death to America.”

Shout the Iranian mullahs? No, so says the University of Kansas student body President, Niya McAdoo. And she has no plans to apologize.

Both the @KUPresident and the student senate Twitter account retweeted a September 3rd post reading, “Happy Friday everybody. Death to America.” Replete with a laughing emoji. Because there’s nothing funnier than that.

Ms. McAdoo sent out a follow-up tweet saying, “The more you read American history, the more the whole ‘Death to America’ line sounds less like a terrifying, chaotic sentiment, and more like a perfectly rational, if anything remarkably reserved, statement.”

Yes, death to unborn babies, the unvaccinated, infidels, and America. Who could disagree? (Outside of maybe unborn babies, the unvaccinated, infidels, and Trump-loving troglodytes.)

Although I do wonder what she’d say if conservatives and patriots pledged, “Death to pro-abortionists, the vaccinated, those who disagree with us, and America-haters?”

Incredibly, the university has no plans to investigate McAdoo for her comments. Nor will Twitter ban her. Its moronic—and vile -- thought arbiters are too busy banning folks who still believe in freedom and personal autonomy, i.e. “hate speech.” (Like, for example, me. I’ve been banned for months now. And for a post I didn’t even make and know nothing about.) Threaten to stand up to leftist thugs and Twitter will ban you, possibly for life. Vowing “Death to America,” however, is perfectly okay.

A K.U. public affairs staffer told The College Fix via email,

“We are aware of social media activity by our Student Body President that has caught the attention of some members of the KU community. The opinions in the student’s post are protected by the First Amendment. In addition, KU is committed to its role as a marketplace of ideas – including ideas that some individuals find offensive.”

Yeah, right. Now tell us the one about the three bears.

“Death to America” has “caught the attention of some members of the KU community?” KU would never assert that “Death to pro-abortionists, the vaccinated, those who disagree with us, and China” is protected by the First Amendment. Nor is it -- or any other mainstream university -- truly committed to fulfilling its role as a “marketplace of ideas,” especially those that progressives find offensive.

The more one knows about the citadels of American higher education, the more one realizes they are vile centers of indoctrination, a clear and present danger to the Republic.

And that is “a perfectly rational, if anything remarkably reserved, statement.”