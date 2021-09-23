COVID vaccines are revealing the disrespect some leftists have for Blacks

Project Veritas has a new series of videos about the COVID vaccine. The latest provides an excellent microcosm of the control fantasies many leftists have about Blacks. On Monday, Project Veritas released a video showing a government whistleblower revealing that the government knows but is trying to hide that the COVID vaccine has huge problems. On Wednesday, Project Veritas released another video, this time of an FDA economist saying that blow darts should be used to vaccinate reluctant people, especially African-Americans. In a way, that video struck me even more strongly than the first, because he perfectly represents today’s leftists.

Taylor Lee is not an inherently interesting person. He works at the FDA as an economist, so he’s not making policy decisions about medicines or how they should be used. He’s a generic young man of the modern era. He seems to be about 30 years old, he’s credentialed and, even if not gay, he’s very effeminate. He’s probably a photocopy of thousands of young leftist college graduates populating government and corporate jobs. That’s why his opinions are so important.

Lee’s defining quality is a preening arrogance. He’s got a little shtick about forcing reluctant people to get vaccinated and he’s incredibly proud of it. “Blow darts!” That’s his answer. Go door to door and, using blow darts, forcibly vaccinate everyone. And how will the government find those people who need vaccines? “I think there needs to be a registry of people who aren’t vaccinated. Although that’s sounding very [much like Nazi] Germany.”

We’re all familiar with the passive-aggressive trick of saying something we know is wrong, and then claiming it’s a joke when called out on it. That’s what Lee is doing—and the Project Veritas undercover person, by feigning fascinating, draws him out.

What’s even more striking than Lee’s snarky, fascist cleverness is the real disgust he feels for Blacks. They need to get with his program and he feels, in a totally Tuskegee experiment kind of way, that he and his fellows in the government should have the power to force them to bend to his will:

Taylor Lee, FDA Economist: “I think that a lot of the time -- so there's also this issue of -- I remember reading about how with COVID [vaccine] trials, they were having an issue recruiting African American people. It was because of a different medication the government tried to do that was specifically designed to kill African Americans.” Veritas Journalist: “Oh, so like a mistrust thing.” Lee: “Yeah.” Veritas Journalist: “But this thing [COVID vaccine] is safe, though.” Lee: “We know that now, but like again, I think there is still this big mistrust and like it's deep-rooted.” Veritas Journalist: “Yeah. Can’t blame them [African Americans].” Lee: “I can’t. But at the same time, like, blow dart. That’s where we’re going.”

And lest you think I’m making up his targeted condescension towards and desire for control over Blacks, I’m not. You see, Lee has very clear ideas about how Blacks and Whites rate in America: “All of the wealthy White people are getting vaccinated because they're educated.”

Given enough time, Lee’s going to put those uneducated Blacks into the back of a bus, or maybe into a cattle car, and force all sorts of things upon them...for their own good of course, because this effete ignorant-but-credentialed government drone knows more about what’s good for Blacks than anything they know about themselves.

Jonah Goldberg and I have gone down different political paths since Trump’s election, but I firmly believe that Goldberg’s Liberal Fascism: The Secret History of the American Left, From Mussolini to the Politics of Meaning, which he published in 2008, is still one of the best books explaining how America’s leftists would bring America into the socialist, totalitarian fold: We’d be killed with kindness, he wrote. Ours would not start as a brutal political takeover. Everything would be for our own good—especially for the good of our physical health and well-being. Lee, with his blow darts and condescension, is the scary person Goldberg was writing about.

Here’s the Taylor Lee video:

And here’s the first video in the Project Veritas series about the vaccine:

Image: Taylor Lee. YouTube screen grab.