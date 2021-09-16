Colorado teachers could be imprisoned for ignoring mask mandates

Brian Ewert, the superintendent of Littleton (Colorado) Public Schools, recently informed his school board that they could be held criminally liable for not enforcing the mask mandate.

He did so because Colorado's Tri-County Health says that if educators don't enforce its mask mandate, they will be subject to a class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and a $5,000 fine. Yes, teachers and administrators could be charged, arrested, prosecuted, and jailed if they don't wear masks themselves in school, and if they fail to force their students to wear them, too.

Say, didn't you used to be the United States of America?

Reports indicate that some parents are suing the Tri-County Health Department over the draconian mask mandate. Some?! Every single parent — and person — possessing a functional brain and beating heart should join the suit. Yet, here again, a misplaced hyper-tolerance is leading to the destruction of cognitive reasoning and personal liberty.

Tara Kohl has a son in the third grade at Pine Grove Elementary School in Parker, Colorado. She says, "I'm not an anti-masker. I support anything that we can do. What I am against is abusing the power of teachers against their will, against the will of the children and against the will of people." I would not be so sanguine.

Why stop at fining, arresting, and imprisoning teachers for insufficiently zealous mask mandate compliance? Perhaps their firstborn child should be taken from them. Maybe they should be waterboarded or subjected to crueler forms of torture. That oughta learn them! Perhaps they should even be given the death penalty or be forced to watch every episode of The View.

Photo credit: Xnatedawgx, CC BY-SA 3.0 license.

