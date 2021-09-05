CNN's Acosta beclowns himself again, declares Tucker Carlson a 'human manure spreader'

A day late, a dollar short, and no Trump to kick around, CNN chief domestic correspondent Jim Acosta has launched in with a new campaign to attack popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

According to the left-wing news site RawStory:

CNN's Jim Acosta once again blasted Fox News personality Tucker Carlson on Saturday. Acosta has made a KKK quip about the far-right host. He has referred to Carlson as the network's "chief white power correspondent" and "Fox's Ayatollah of Paranoia." He even referred to Carlson as the "Bullsh*t Factory Employee of the Month." And on Saturday Acosta referred to Carlson as a "human manure spreader." "Over on Fox, human manure spreader Tucker Carlson has floated yet another race baiting conspiracy theory that tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are being sent over to this country in order to change the outcome of elections," Acosta noted.

Which is kind of disgusting. Acosta, after all, is supposedly a news-side man. He'd know that Carlson is an opinion host, and being in the press industry, would presumably understand the difference between news and opinions. You'd think he'd have the professionalism to understand that opinion hosts have ... opinions.

But noooo, this is Jim Acosta, the man who made every press conference (remember those?) conducted by President Trump into a melodrama about himself, often crybabying in public about embarrassing things. He's now spewing disgusting things about Carlson instead of keeping his opinions to himself, which is what news-side people if they are professionals at least are supposed to do.

That might just be a quest for relevance.

After all, Acosta himself was shunted aside to some minor beats by CNN once President Trump left office and hasn't been heard from since. He's admitted to being shellshocked by the exit of Trump and seems to long for the glory days. He commiserates with fellow host Brian Stelter. For a dolt who thrived not on making the news, but being the news, being the center of every story, it all had had to sting.

What's more, CNN's ratings have plummeted in recent months even as Tucker, and Fox News generally, has soared in the ratings. Smell some jealousy? I do. A lot of people do. Probably everyone does, actually. CNN's ratings plunge is no secret.

Now Acosta's back, looking for a new Trump in Tucker.

I got news for him: That's an old story. Attacks on Tucker Carlson have been going on for months with even the National Security Agency spying on him. Leftists have vandalized his home and threatened his kids. A nut went and bothered him in a hunting store in some place like Montana. The Tucker attacks in the wake of Trump's exit are "done to death" as my old Columbia journalism school profession, Dick Blood, used to say, when a student brought up a story idea he thought was hackneyed. Now Jim Acosta jumps in, out of ideas, and trying something others have bored us to death already with having done.

What an embarrassment.

