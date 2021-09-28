Cartels delighted with Joe Biden's Del Rio border mess, vow to take out Border Patrol with more fake news

As Joe Biden was creating his border mess in Del Rio, Texas, -- drawing in thousands of illegal migrants, releasing them scot-free into the interior of the country, and then blaming the Border Patrol for doing their jobs --it wasn't just border town residents and U.S. citizens further inland who were watching the hideous specter on television. Turns out Mexico's cartels were watching, too, and have decided that Biden has handed them the perfect tool:

According to independent journalist Lara Logan:

BREAKING: Acc to law enfcmt in RGV Texas, BP agents advised latest Intel from cartels: after Biden response to horse patrol, cartels ordered their smugglers to force BP to react/appear to use excessive force & record. Cartels will push to media to force more agents off the line. — Lara Logan (@laralogan) September 27, 2021

American Greatness and Daily Wire both have good summaries of what is going on here.

What we can conclude from this is that this crisis is not over. It's going to get bigger actually, not just because tens of thousands of new migrants have joined the migrant pipelines, but because Joe Biden has demonstrated that creating a racial incident diversion to cut attention from the mass crisis itself, is just perfect for disarming their enemy the Border Patrol and taking it out of commission. Why use costly, unpredictable migrants to divert Border Patrol attention when the easier thing is to just attack them, and call it a racial incident? In the past, it was about this.

CBP says this has become more than a humanitarian crisis, now it’s a national security crisis. Morgan says transnational criminal organizations took advantage when 50% of Border Patrol resources were diverted to help with large number of apprehensions. “They’re using families and kids as a diversion to get the bad people and the drugs into our country and it’s happening every single day. And those drugs and those criminals their finding their way into every town and city in this country,” said Morgan. According to CBP, 750,000 pounds of hard narcotics were seized at the border in 2019. Their data also shows there were 16,000 criminal immigrants apprehended and almost 3,000 weapons. That number is only what was caught, Morgan said.

Now they can see that it's a lot easier.

They can see that Biden is ignorant about horse work in rough terrain, captive to the ravings of the left, and quick to issue verdict first, trial later, same as the Queen of Hearts. That's perfect.

Joe Biden is one of those craven leaders who's signalled to cartels that he has no intention of backing his own government enforcing the laws of the country, and is easily diverted by 'racist' narratives. The end result is that Border Patrol agents are now on their own, and cartels have noticed. They'd like more racial incidents, the better to beef up profits. Any Border Patrol agent who sticks his neck out to try to protect the country from an illegal foreign invasion will be subject to a cartel-provoked incident framed as racism by the press and then get the back of Joe's hand. As the old foof put it: "Those people will pay."

So what better than to provoke more media incidents, which the lapdog press will be happy to promote for them, falsely painting the Border Patrol as new incarnations of Derek Chauvin?

They can and will assault the Border Patrol, provoke a response, film the response, and fork it over to a willing and eager media in the states who will be happy to craft the 'racism' narrative for them.

Net result? Win-win -- Joe Biden wins on his open border-Democrat voter master plan, and they win huge profits from smuggling migrants as well as drugs and much worse (9/11, anyone) over the U.S. border.

Like the Taliban, they're set to profit bigtime from Joe Biden's incompetence. And in many ways, they are no different from the Taliban, except that the Bidenites don't realize this. They're utterly evil. They chop up human beings. The engaged in violence porn through the press and social media. There's plenty on this site to get the idea. They serve as a tight-knit brotherhood of depravity, including sexual depravity. And like the Taliban, they seek absolutely power, including political power. More to the point, they are at war with the U.S. just as the Taliban is. Now that they have seen the Taliban profit from Biden's incompetence, they too expect to profit.

It's a horror in the making, and there's not a scintilla of recognition from the Bidenites that they're about to lose big again as the entire country suffers.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.