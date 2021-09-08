Cancel culture comes to software game development

Tripwire Interactive is a mid-size company game developing and publishing company operating out of Roswell, Georgia. Roswell, for those who are interested, is in Fulton County, which is where some pretty skeezy election-night shenanigans took place. That may help explain why, when the CEO’s president announced his support for Texas’s pro-life legislation, the company forced him out. And then, in true Orwellian fashion, it made sure everyone knew that it values “open dialogue” as part of its operating environment.

Leftists have worked themselves into an incredible lather since Texas governor Greg Abbott signed the law turning every Texas citizen into a private attorney general who can sue abortion providers or facilitators who act against fetuses sufficiently developed to have a heartbeat. The desperation to kill infants seems to be all-encompassing for leftists.

One person who thinks Texas’s law is a good idea is John Gibson, former CEO of Tripwire Interactive, which makes video games that I’ve never heard of. It’s successful enough to have had 87 employees as of 2019. The fact that it’s in Georgia might indicate that there are pro-life employees there; the fact that it’s in Fulton County, though, might indicate a lot of crazed leftist college grads.

It’s hard to know what conversations at home or at work led him to do it but, on September 1, Gibson quite bravely tweeted out his approval of the Supreme Court’s decision to leave the Texas law alone, at least for the time being:

Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer I don’t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer. — John Gibson (@RammJaeger) September 4, 2021

The reference to “vocal peers” makes it sound as if Gibson was getting a whole lot of grief at the workplace, so he took a stand. Three days later, Gibson was out of a job.

Tripwire put out a press release on Twitter announcing that Gibson was gone. It’s rather an amazing announcement because it doesn’t merely throw Gibson under the bus. Instead, it also makes sure to roll that bus over his prone body a few times.

First, Tripwire announces that the company has nothing whatsoever to do with someone who dares to value fetal life over the leftist worship for abortion. Second, it performs the ritual grovel to the mob. And lastly, with an utterly clueless irony, it closes by promising a town hall for “promoting open dialogue with Tripwire leadership and all employees”:

The comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company. His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment. Effective immediately, John Gibson has stepped down as CEO of Tripwire Interactive. Co-founding member and current Vice President, Alan Wilson, will take over as interim CEO. Alan has been with the company since its formation in 2005 and is an active lead in both the studio’s business and developmental affairs. Alan will work with the rest of the Tripwire leadership team to take steps with employees and partners to address their concerns including executing a company-wide town hall meeting and promoting open dialogue with Tripwire leadership and all employees. His understanding of both the company’s culture and the creative vision of our games will carry the team through this transition, with full support from the other Tripwire leaders.

Back in the day, Henry Ford quoted himself as saying that “Any customer can have a car painted any color he wants so long as it is black.” Progressive companies such as Tripwire have their own interpretation of that saying. In the world of progressive employers, their officers and employees are allowed to have any opinion on a wide variety of subjects provided that those opinions align perfectly in all respects with the progressive agenda. Deviate from that standard and you’ll be out on the street with the bus rolling back and forth over your prone body to make sure you’ll never work in that industry again.

Image: Tripwire statement. Twitter screen grab.