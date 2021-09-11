Biden lies like a rug in angry-dad COVID speech

On Sept. 9, Joe Biden delivered his major address from the White House about new, tough anti–China virus COVID measures he proposes to take. He was overbearing. He was angry and unpleasant. He blamed everyone but himself.

But in the speech and all its arguments and supposed data to support his overreach, he employed a miasma of lies, which were evident from the start.

1:03 — When I became President (January 20 2021), about 2 million Americans were fully vaccinated[.]

FACT CHECK TIME: According to Bloomberg News, an average of 983,000 Americans had been vaccinated daily during the week of January 16-22. That's about 6.9 million Americans. In the previous week (January 9–15), some 844,000 Americans on daily average were vaccinated; from New Year's Day to January 8, a half-million Americans on daily average were jabbed; from Christmas to New Year's Day, it was a daily average of 277,000 Americans. The first week of vaccination was the week prior to Christmas, and during this week, 111,000 Americans on daily average were vaccinated.

The weekly totals then were 777,000 (week before Christmas) + 1.9 million (Christmas to New Year's) + 3.5 million (January 1–8) + 5.9 million (January 9–15) + 6.9 million = 19 million Americans.

Nineteen million Americans, not Biden's claimed 2 million, had been vaccinated prior to him becoming president.

1:16 — Before I took office, we hadn't ordered enough vaccine for every American[.]

FACT CHECK TIME: On March 2, Biden also made this same false claim. At that time, KHN & PolitiFact HealthCheck rated this claim as "MOSTLY FALSE."

The Trump administration had ordered some 800 million doses of vaccine from around a half-dozen providers. Most of those vaccines had not yet been granted FDA approval, but the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines won FDA approval in December 2020, and Trump had already ordered 100 million of those doses from each of the two companies (200 million doses total); the size of the American vaccine-eligible population (age 12 and up) was 255 million. On December 23, after the FDA had announced approval of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, Trump ordered an additional 120 million doses, and in this fashion, there was more than enough vaccine for all the 255 million aged 12 and up American population to receive vaccine.

2:59 — And to make matter worse, there are elected officials actively working to undermine the fight against COVID-19. Instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated and mask-up, they're ordering mobile morgues for the unvaccinated dying from Covid in their communities[.]

"Mobile morgues"? Morgues are places where you put people who are already dead, not those who are sick and still alive. The remark makes no sense at all.

4:20 — But the world's leading scientists confirm, that if you are fully vaccinated, your risk of severe illness from Covid-19 is very low. In fact, based on available data from the summer, only one out of every 160,000 fully vaccinated was hospitalized for Covid, per day[.] ... We're going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers[.]

But Biden, you just said the risk to the vaccinated is already incredibly low!

5:00 — And a distinct minority of Americans, supported by a stink minority of elected officials, are keeping us from turning the corner[.]

5:17 —We cannot allow these actions to stand in the way of protecting the large majority of Americans who have done their part. I want to get back to life as normal[.]

So do we all, Biden, and you're in our way.

5:29 — As your president, I'm announcing tonight, a new plan, to require more Kamericans to be vaccinated[.]

11:58 — For the vast majority of you, who've gotten vaccinated, I understand you anger, at those who haven't gotten vaccinated[.]

That is stupid. Biden had already assured us that vaccinated people run an incredibly remote risk of getting sick. That being the case, why then should we good vaccinated people care one way or another about those who haven't been vaccinated? We're not going to get sick anyway.

22:35 — We also know this virus transcends borders[.]

Yah, like the U.S.–Mexico border, where literally hundreds of thousands on unvaccinated and infected illegals continue to pour over! Biden is angry at the alleged threat the unvaccinated give to the rest of us — so why is he not concerned about the unvaccinated illegals?

That's why even as we execute this plan at home, we need to continue fighting the virus overseas[.]

Why not at the border itself, then, in this case?

