Biden vows to punish Border Patrol agents for ‘whipping Haitians hoax’

Looking at the “Border Patrol agents with whips” hoax, it’s clear what’s happening. We have gone down the rabbit hole and ended up in Lewis Carroll’s Wonderland, a place in which there is no logic, all of the characters are crazy, and the ones with the most power are the most cruel. For Alice, it was a bad dream but, for all Americans, especially the scapegoated Border Patrol agents, Biden et al are making trying hard to ensure that this is a nightmare from which we’ll never awaken.

To refresh your recollection, in Alice in Wonderland, Alice attends a trial at which the demented, tyrannical Queen of Hearts is present. After the evidence phase, the King tells the jurors to consider their verdict. “‘No, no!’ said the Queen. ‘Sentence first—verdict afterwards.’” Alice rightly calls this “stuff and nonsense,” explaining, “The idea of having the sentence first.”

Alice is correct. Demanding punishment before finding guilt is indeed stuff and nonsense but Biden and everyone in his administration are doing exactly that regarding the Border Patrol agents accused of “whipping” Haitian men. And so, despite conclusive evidence that the Border Patrol did nothing wrong, Biden has threatened “Those people will pay.”

From the moment that Sawyer Hackett tweeted out that Border Patrol agents were whipping Haitian migrants, the Biden administration latched on to the story as a lifeline to distract Americans from the fact that Biden plans to let tens of thousands of Haitians who are already settled in Latin America walk into the United States. On the sane side of the universe, people who know about horses instantly debunked the story, showing that the Border Patrol agents were using split reins to control their horses, not to whip Haitians.

These facts were irrelevant to the Democrats. They had their narrative and, if you’ll pardon the pun, were intent on flogging it to death. In the days since then, two important pieces of anti-whip information have emerged and the Democrats, from Biden on down, have ignored them completely, doubling down on scapegoating border patrol agents who were only doing their job.

The first important piece of evidence came in the form of a Facebook post from the National Border Patrol Council. The post explains how split reins work. The “split” part is to keep them from tangling when the horse rides through the brush so that the bit doesn’t then tear up the horse’s mouth.

And as for the agent spinning the reins, as can be seen in videos of the event, “It’s to create distance between the horse and the person on the ground.” This is because, when you get uncontrolled contact between a 1,200 -pound horse and a human, the horse wins every time. Adults get badly hurt; children can get killed. The rangers also spin the reins to keep people from grabbing at them in an effort to control the horse, which is not only extremely dangerous because the horse can take fright, killing the rider, which is why grabbing the reins is considered assault with a deadly weapon.

Next, an even more pertinent bit of information came out: The photographer who took the photo that sparked the frenzy made clear that he didn’t see anybody whipping Haitians:

“Some of the Haitian men started running, trying to go around the horses,” photographer Paul Ratje told local station KTSM, explaining the situation. “I’ve never seen them whip anyone,” he said. “He was swinging it, but it can be misconstrued when you’re looking at the picture.”

That should end this, but it hasn’t. Instead, Biden has viciously gone to war against entirely innocent Border Patrol agents, accusing them of “strapp[ing]” people and insisting that “those people will pay.”

Biden on the lie that border patrol were using whips on illegal immigrants at the border:



"To see people treated like they did? Horses running them over? People being strapped? It's outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay." pic.twitter.com/Jx79KoYTy9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2021

The whole administration is singing the same sadistic song about ordinary working stiffs doing their job of guarding the border against an invading army of illegal aliens welcomed by the man who is now the biggest criminal of all in America, Joe Biden. There’s Kamala Harris who has taken from Biden the title of “most stupid Vice President ever”:

Harris smears Border Patrol agents and their horses: “I was outraged by it, it was horrible, and deeply troubling...[T]here needs to be consequences...Human beings should not be treated that way and it also invoked images of some of the worst moments of our history” like slavery pic.twitter.com/PxqjI8hks8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 24, 2021

The prize, though, goes to DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who simultaneously accused the Border Patrol of “systematic racism” and claimed, “I will not prejudge the fact.” Too late; you already did.

MAYORKAS: "The images horrified us in terms of what they suggest and what they conjure up. In terms of not only our nation’s history, but unfortunately the fact that that page of history has not been turned entirely...But I will not prejudge the facts." pic.twitter.com/vCLunOi60s — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2021

Alice was able to escape from the sadistic vagaries of Wonderland because she woke up from what was, in fact, a bad dream. Sadly, as we find ourselves under the control of Wonderland’s insane, cruel characters, there’s no waking up. This isn’t Wonderland; it’s Biden’s America.

Image: Biden, Queen of Hearts, by Andrea Widburg.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.