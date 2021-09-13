Biden should listen to Bill Maher

Over the last few days, we've seen a couple of interesting stories about the crazy left.

First, Bill Maher, the HBO host, admitted something fascinating:

When people say to me sometimes, "boy, you go after the Left a lot these days, why?" I'm like "Because you're embarrassing me!'"

Wonder how embarrassed Maher will be when he hears this?

Members of the National Archives' task force on racism have recommended removing the "charters of freedom" description for America's founding documents, such as the Constitution, arguing that it did not initially grant freedom for all individuals. Approximately 800 National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) employees from across the country attended a town hall meeting of the Archives' Task Force on Racism on May 11, according to FOIA documents obtained by America Rising and shared with Fox News. During the presentation, a museum subgroup recommended that NARA "retire" the term "charters of freedom" as descriptors for the U.S. Constitution, Bill of Rights and Declaration of Independence. "We should retire the term charters of freedom and remove it from our web pages, publications and exhibits because, as we learned, these documents did not result in freedom for everyone," said one presenter, whose name was redacted. Another presenter of the same museum subgroup, whose name was also redacted, said members were tasked with recommending policies and procedures that "ensure that everyone feels welcomed, included and represented at our museums and presidential libraries."

That's embarrassing. Every American should be embarrassed and furious that our taxes are paying for this. By the way, it was "these documents" that led to the end of slavery, the right to vote for women and many other advances in human rights. So these people are ignorant as well as hate the country.

Biden needs to call out these people and tell them to cut it out or move to Cuba. Why Cuba? Because this is the garbage about the U.S. that they teach students.

