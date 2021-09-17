Biden cuts off Republican states’ supply of an important COVID treatment

From the beginning, Democrats have used COVID to gain control over Americans. They’ve been uninterested in treatment and have focused entirely on locking Americans up and, now, forcing a very new, minimally-tested, and remarkably ineffective vaccine on them. A few Republican-run states, however, have had a different approach. They’ve tried to protect the vulnerable and, now that monoclonal antibody drugs seem to stop the virus in its tracks, they’ve been increasing citizens’ access to that treatment. Biden has responded by rationing these drugs so that the states that want them get fewer doses than citizens desire.

From the beginning of this pandemic, Democrats have furiously fought against COVID treatments. In 2020, their ferocious hostility to potential treatments such as Hydroxychloroquine (a drug I was given without even a warning as a prophylactic against malaria when I went to Cambodia), seemed to arise from their desire to ensure that as many people as possible died on Trump’s watch, helping to deny him an election victory.

Since Biden entered the White House, Democrats again seem determined to deter any COVID treatments—calling time-tested, award-winning Ivermectin a horse parasite medicine—while focusing entirely on forcing Americans to get vaccinated and get passports. Of course, data from all over, especially Israel, reveal that the vaccines have limited efficacy.

Just recently, when a vaccinated woman died, her family blamed unvaccinated people for killing her. As Inigo Montoya says when Vizzini keeps incorrectly using the word “inconceivable” in The Princess Bride, I would say to the family “You keep using that word [vaccine.] I do not think it means what you think it means.”

In keeping with the “treat people before they end up in hospitals” theory animating conservatives, four states—Florida, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama—have been aggressively using monoclonal antibody drugs. Even Yahoo! News, as hard-left a media outlet as any you will find, concedes that this treatment “has been shown to reduce hospitalization rates by 70 percent for high-risk COVID-19 patients treated within 10 days.”

Florida’s Gov. DeSantis (who seems to be Biden’s particular nemesis) recently set up 25 REGEN-COV sites that dispense Regeneron’s version of the monoclonal antibody treatment. The sites have been hugely popular and have coincided with a 50% decrease in Florida hospitalizations.

The federal government covers the REGEN-COV cost, which is $1,250 per dose. The COVID vaccine apparently costs $20 per dose (but that ignores the billions of sunk taxpayer costs). The fact that the only FDA-accepted treatment is so expensive also reflects the Democrats’ hostility to cheap, non-patent protected drugs such as Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin. Also, given that the Biden government has impliedly promised to provide welfare, including health care, to the world’s illegal aliens, it’s pretty rich for it to deny REGEN-COV to American citizens.

Biden cannot have states successfully dealing with COVID without relying upon mandated vaccines, vaccine passports, lockdowns, and masks. He’s therefore imposing limits on how many doses each state can have, regardless of the different demands among states:

The Biden administration is imposing new limits on states’ ability to access to Covid-19 antibody treatments amid rising demand from GOP governors who have relied on the drug as a primary weapon against the virus. Federal health officials plan to allocate specific amounts to each state under the new approach, in an effort to more evenly distribute the 150,000 doses that the government makes available each week. The approach is likely to cut into shipments to GOP-led states in the Southeast that have made the pricey antibody drug a central part of their pandemic strategy, while simultaneously spurning mask mandates and other restrictions.

This approach seems to be step one in Biden’s threat to governors who resist vaccines and mandates that “I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way.”

According to RedState, after falsely representing to Florida that it would continue to get the supplies of REGN-COV that it needs, it will lose 6,000 doses per day.

And here’s the really important thing: Biden’s rationing is unrelated to supply and demand. Regeneron has said it will have no problem producing enough drugs to cover nationwide demand. The only reason to cut supplies REGN-COV to Republican states is to ensure that more residents of those states die, justifying Biden’s demand for mass vaccinations across America.

There’s a word for people like Biden: Evil.

Image: REGEN-COV administration in Florida. YouTube screen grab.