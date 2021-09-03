Biden completely makes up a visit to Pittsburgh synagogue victimized by mass shooting in speech to Jewish leaders

The president of the United States has completely lost touch with reality. This is Twenty-Fifth Amendment territory, my friends. "No joke," as the addled executive would say. Like some Walter Mitty of compassion, Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. substituted himself for President Donald J. Trump as the person who visited the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh after a deranged gunman attacked the house of worship in 2018. This is not ancient history, but a mere three years ago. Here is the fantasy claim:

Here’s Joe Biden talking about visiting Tree of Life synagogue after the massacre there. The executive director of the synagogue says Biden is lying — he never visited. Totally normal. pic.twitter.com/GcFjU2u50i — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 2, 2021

Steve Nelson of the New York Post fact-checked the claim:

Barb Feige, executive director of the Tree of Life, said that Biden did not visit the synagogue in the nearly three years since the anti-Semitic attack. In a phone interview, Feige, executive director since July 2019, said firmly that "no" Biden didn't visit, even before taking office when he had a lower public profile as a former vice president and then-Democratic presidential candidate.

Biden's predecessor did visit the synagogue:

Then-President Donald Trump visited the Tree of Life three days after the worst anti-Jewish hate crime in US history. Trump was joined by prominent Jewish members of his administration, including his daughter Ivanka Trump, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Biden last year issued a statement on the second anniversary of the attack, saying, "When anti-Semitism is allowed to fester, it shreds the fabric of our communities and erodes our soul."

So Biden transposed himself into President Trump in his fractured memories. Like Walter Mitty imagining himself a brave airman, Biden imagines himself a compassionate man and opponent of anti-Semitism.

This level of detachment from reality is very dangerous in a president.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter, with use of a public domain photo and an image by Bangdoll via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0. Photo credit: Twitter video screen grab.