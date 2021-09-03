Australian state begins use of app that dispatches police if you don't prove your location with selfie within 15 minutes of random check

Australia has transformed itself from a free society to a police state, using the COVID epidemic as an excuse. Already, the country has all but forbidden international travel, blocking not just the arrival of foreigners (and Australian citizens), but the departure of any of its citizens. Since it is an island continent, no Berlin Wall has been necessary, but that would presumably not be out of the question were the geography otherwise.

Travel from state to state has also been banned by some state premiers, including Queensland's Annastacia Palaszczuk, who was just embarrassed by front-page stories about three-year-old Memphis Facer, separated from his parents (pay link):

The story of little Memphis, the three-year-old boy separated from his parents over Annastacia Palaszczuk's border policies is a new low — not just for the Queensland Premier, but for our country. Memphis Francis had to have his face splashed across the front pages of newspapers in order to finally secure an exemption from Queensland authorities to get home to his parents. But what's more heart-wrenching is that there are thousands of Australians facing all sorts of unspeakable trauma because of lockdowns and border policies whose stories are never told. Health Minister Greg Hunt ­unleashed on Palaszczuk yesterday, saying her border policy was a "profound moral failure". "In terms of compassion, we know that league players and their partners have been allowed into Queensland. The fact that beautiful young children or patients with cancer are being ­denied entry for reuniting with their families, or being treated is, I think, a profound moral failure," he said. "Let these people in for medical treatment and for a three-year-old to be fully reunited with their family."

This civil liberties violation is mere child's play (forgive the pun, please) compared to what another Australian state, South Australia, has cooked up. Paul Sacca of TheBlaze:

The government of South Australia has begun a trial of the Home Quarantine SA, an app that The Atlantic calls "as Orwellian as any in the free world." Australians will download an app on their cellphone that features facial recognition and geolocation. The South Australian government will randomly contact the user to check if they are at their approved quarantine location. Users will have 15 minutes to take a photo of their face. If the quarantining individual fails to reply within 15 minutes, a police officer will be sent to "check" on the person.

Downloading the app is voluntary...for now.

"Home Quarantine SA is voluntary at this time," the government notes.

