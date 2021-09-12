At 9/11 ceremony, Biden beclowns himself in public

At 9/11's ceremonies, presented as pictures on the news, many former presidents were featured.

At Ground Zero, Democratic presidents were the story. Bill Clinton and Barack Obama stood dignified together for the ceremony as befits the solemn occasion.

Joe Biden, though, who was with them, presented a very weird exception.

He had been scheduled to speak at the event -- and then curiously, he wasn't.

He stood at attention with them, but that didn't stop him from embarrassing himself. Unlike the other two presidents standing together at ground zero, Biden couldn't maintain himself in public.

Start with this, according to CBS, which considered it a detail important enough to report:

Before the event began, a jet flew overhead in an eerie echo of the attacks, drawing a glance from Mr. Biden toward the sky.

Really? Biden looked up and around while everyone else was standing still? The former presidents were able to stand still for the occasion, but Biden somehow was not. He was looking around as if he were a ten-year-old kid, which doesn't transmit the word 'presidential.' In a way, he was looking at his watch.

There was other bizarre Biden behavior which showed additional tone-deaf idiocy.

There was this, which I screen-shotted from a shareable VOA video with AP pool footage:

In that screen shot he was doing that cheesy thing politicians like to do, which is to wink, point, and pretend to recognize someone in the crowd, which looks very funny at any solemn occasion. One wonders if he does it at funerals, too.

Here's a truly embarrassing photo taken by the pros at Getty Images with no accompanying video -- Biden pulling down his mask and gape-mouthed shouting to someone out there as Obama looks on with disapproval. This, at the 9/11 ceremony which requires some presidential decorum. Unlike Obama, or Clinton, Biden's yelling like he's in a stadium. We don't have the copyright to the photo, so won't use even the Twitter embed. But Getty's captured image in that photo is worth looking at as it is more than a little telling.

Biden showed that he was unable to present a picture of presidential dignity, as well as unable to read a room, even for a short, solemn, anniversary marking a well-known occasion, where presumably, he could fake it.

And if there was any question of about his declining faculties, all he had to do was open his mouth -- because there was a lot of stuff like this:

At 9/11 memorial event, Biden rants incoherently about boxing Trump, Florida, and Robert E. Lee pic.twitter.com/ukJSuKZzOy — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 12, 2021

The F Biden signs are getting to him. https://t.co/t4jlaQ1NFC — Shaun Christian Hansen (@HOFbarrybonds25) September 12, 2021

These are lunatic ravings of someone with incoherent, half-formed thoughts, all of them inappropriate for the occasion besides being inchoate in themselves.

All of these seem to be a sign he's going off his rocker. His faculties are obviously failing him and he can't be trusted in public. That certainly would explain why he never made that planned speech at least as well as earlier speculation that it all about his Afghanistan failures.

He's just losing it, embarrassing himself even in the simplest settings, where all he's supposed to do is show up. On this occasions commemorating 9/11, he was wretched.

Image: Screen shot from VOA video with AP press pool footage, via shareable YouTube