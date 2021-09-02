An important American demographic has been silent about election fraud

When the stink of slavery choked England and America, Christian leaders and laypeople spoke out, and slavery was ultimately abolished in England and America. When the horrors of Nazi socialism became evident in the 20th century, Christians like Bonhoeffer in Nazi Germany resisted and spoke against Hitler. When the oppression of communism became too great in Eastern Europe, leaders, including Pope John Paul II, spoke out, and the Iron Curtain fell in the late 20th century. When evil arose before 2000 A.D., Christians opposed it.

Is something different in the 21st century? When American media and American technology heard negative things about Joe Biden's family prior to the 2020 presidential election, they engaged in shameful censorship to hide the opportunism and greed of Hunter Biden and others in that family. When the election came and we witnessed with our own eyes all kinds of suspicious activities, they ignored cries of election tampering and fraud that President Trump's supporters raised.

Many, myself included, believe that widespread tampering and fraud played a significant role in the 2020 election. Democrat bullies, media bullies, and Big Tech bullies have prevented any honest analysis of the election. While Hillary Clinton continues to rage against a vast right-wing conspiracy, we suspect a vast left-wing conspiracy aided and abetted by the communists in China stole from America a fair and honest election and gave Joe Biden the keys to the White House.

If an American family goes to the police reporting a missing family member, don't they have the right to expect the police to do an investigation? What if the body of that missing member is found and the police refuse to investigate further because the missing person is dead? By analogy, we're being told that, with the election over, the need to investigate fraud is over as well. But free and fair elections are the bedrock of our great experiment in democracy. Many believe that the 2020 election was as "rigged and fixed" as President Trump warned it would be.

Millions like me have grave doubts about the 2020 election. Where are the Christian leaders to call for an honest analysis of this very controversial election? To his great credit, Franklin Graham has questioned the outcome. For his questioning, he has been widely pilloried by the usual suspects.

Many in this country believe that wide-scale treason prevented us from having a fair and honest election in 2020. It is tough to trust our current leaders when we cannot trust the process by which they were selected. As noted, of Christian leaders, only Franklin Graham has spoken up. As for the rest, Christian leaders have become "unburning bushes" concerning the 2020 election. The Goliath-like bullies are taunting us with their ill-gotten gains. Will godly heroes come forward and speak for the 2020 doubters?

