Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez starts to sound desperate about her Met Gala extravaganza

After showing in a custom evening gown at the Met Gala extravaganza, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is starting to sound nervous

After all, her appearance in the pricey one-of-a-kind evening gown at the celebrity-studded event didn't go over as she'd planned. Her gown had spray-painted on it the words "Tax the Rich" on its backside. It reeled in the charges of hypocrisy. I wrote about that here yesterday, and the fallout is continuing.

So now we get this, justification after justification after justification, for her soirée eating the rarified food and dancing the dance, and drinking the stuff, and doing the air kisses with all the celebrity beautiful people.

Couldn’t agree more. Taxing the rich will help us expand Medicare, extend childcare, take action on climate, and so much more.



We have a precious opportunity right now in reconciliation with the Build Back Better Act, and we should use it. https://t.co/zK4qYdP07v — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 14, 2021

“We really started having a conversation about what it means to be a working class woman of color at the Met ... we can’t just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall.”

— AOC — QuoteDigger (@QuoteDigging) September 15, 2021

The medium is the message. pic.twitter.com/b4Ssr6HkYR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 14, 2021

And this from super-sycophant InStyle:

"I and my body have been so heavily and relentlessly policed from all corners politically."

Image: AOC/Instagram, Pinterest.

So you see, all that party enjoyment was really about presenting her ideas about taxing the rich to rich people who have heard this for years and already know how to get around it with loopholes. Somehow, they'll consent to be taxed extra — and actually paying this time — all because she showed up.

She also throws in a lot of blather about "women's bodies" as if she were the only woman out there. Blech.

It all sounds like after-the-fact justification, because the reality is, she enjoyed herself at that party, and she had a lot of fun crashing the ruling class ranks as one of them.



Screen shot from video by NBC New York via shareable YouTube.

That's what she wanted. But to keep the little guy happy, she wore on her custom gown "tax the rich," which didn't go over so well, as most people saw through it, and her problems are piling up.

First, there's the question of who paid for her ticket. It turns out she wasn't there as a politician, doing hard duty going to a celebrity gala and bringing home the swag.

The New York Post has uncovered this:

A conservative group is asking the Office of Congressional Ethics to launch an investigation of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for accepting free tickets to Monday's Met Gala, where she wore a custom gown that said "Tax the Rich." The self-declared socialist congresswoman drew broad social media scorn for partying at the elite, $35,000-per-ticket event while presenting herself as their rabble-rousing foe. Thomas Jones, founder of the American Accountability Foundation, wrote in an ethics complaint that he believes Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens, broke House rules by accepting "an impermissible gift" of free tickets to attend the annual gala, which also was attended by fellow New York Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney. Although House rules allow members to accept free tickets to charity events directly from event organizers, Jones argues that the Met Gala doesn't count because the guest list is curated by a private company, media giant Condé Nast.

Who the heck paid for her ticket? And if it was an impermissible gift, how is it not bribery? Whom is she repaying politically for this celebrity-cavalcade favor? She ought to be answering those question now instead of blathering on about "women's bodies."

Here's another hypocrisy: why has Sandy, who still owes $2,000 or so to the IRS based on her previous failed business venture, still not paid her own taxes? She's calling for taxing of the rich in order the expand the government. But as for herself, she's skipping that detail about paying her own. Tax the Rich? How about pay your own taxes, Sandy? At a $173,000-a-year congressional salary, we know she has the cash.

Here's another problem:

She claimed to be there representing the working class, but the photos showed that the real working class was actually there beside her. They were the dark-skinned ones in the back and on the sidelines, forced to wear masks as they "served." The hundreds of attendees preening for the cameras wore no masks at all. Pandemics, see, have their privileges.

As long as we are on the class issue, how does she explain that Black Lives Matter held a protest outside the event? Those guys, whatever the merits of their arguments, put their money where their mouths were. Ocasio-Cortez was inside, enjoying the canapés.

In other words, this Met caper with the fig-leaf dress is shaping up to be a political catastrophe for her. We all know she wanted to go and have fun and join the billionaire rich. Now she's droning on about women's bodies as if it had all been some feminist conference. In reality, she's been exposed, not just as a sybarite, but as a sorry hypocrite.

Image: AOC Instagram screen shot, shareable post.