ACLU beclowns itself bowdlerizing Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the first anniversary of her death

I am so old that I remember when the American Civil Liberties Union actually defended civil liberties instead of being just another left-wing shill. Apparently, the fundraising bonanza it reaped from fanatical haters of Donald Trump during his presidency was enough to erase the last vestiges of principle in the group. Now it seems to exist to reinforce whatever fads of the left generate social media attention and donations.

Things have gotten so bad that a year after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the organization marked the anniversary by censoring her words spoken during her confirmation hearings in 1993 because she mentioned "women," and among today's leftists, the biological reality of X and Y chromosomes and the sex they determine is politically verboten. Here is the anniversary tweet the group put out, updating the former justice's words to suit modern derangement:

With Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, we lost a champion for abortion and gender equality. And on the anniversary of her death, the fight to protect abortion access is more urgent than ever. pic.twitter.com/vIKadIHouN — ACLU (@ACLU) September 18, 2021

At least they had the decency to acknowledge the editing. Here is the original quote as spoken:

The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman's life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself. When Government controls that decision for her, she is being treated as less than a fully adult human responsible for her own choices.

I can only see this as craven, changing historic language because some fanatics might not donate if they see "gendered language" like "woman" and "herself." In doing so, they diminish Ginsburg's standing as a leftist icon, which is a dramatic reversal of the reverence with which she was treated during the last years if her life.

Both RedState and Twitchy have compendiums of Twitter responses to the ACLU.

The ACLU is editing RBG’s quote to be gender neutral. I’m not surprised, but in a sane world the ACLU would be blasted for its erasure of women in addition to the baby killing. https://t.co/JUtjFyTWaM — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 22, 2021

Using [ ] to paraphrase what someone said is one thing. Using it to edit someone’s words to fit an ideological agenda - especially when the original speaker is dead and can’t protest - is another. It’s despicable and disrespectful. — Lilac 💚🤍💜 (@Lilac473822) September 22, 2021

I love this one, taking the ACLU’s logic one step farther:

Why is ACLU quoting a transphobe? — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) September 22, 2021

The fanaticism is explored here:

How many non-female identifying but biologically female people get abortions in a given year? Imagine editing out certain pronouns and deconstructing every aspect of your language in order to placate constituency that numbers in the tens of people, at best. — Le Dr Rieux (@AliBaba53301483) September 22, 2021

But what about female-identifying but biologically male people? I am rather certain the number having abortions is zero.

Once the ACLU shoves reality and principle aside, why would a leftist donate to it as opposed to any of the other left-wing groups?

The "notorious RBG," as she was celebrated during her lifetime, was justly praised for her exercise routine at an advanced age. I have the feeling she is continuing the practice, this time rolling in her grave.

Graphic credit: Coreypkolb, CC BY-SA 4.0 license.