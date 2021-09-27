A frightening story from So. Cal. highlights the risks of open borders

The Daily Mail headline was striking: “Man, 30, and woman, 27, are arrested after cops find 21kg of carfentanil - enough to kill 50 MILLION people: Powerful sedative is 100 times more potent than fentanyl.” Fifty million people is just a little less than one-seventh of the American population. That’s a staggering number. And while the story does report how Andres Jesus Morales and Christine Ponce got hold of that amount of carfentanil, the Southern California location and Morales’ name suggest a Latin American connection—which, of course, inevitably leads one to thoughts about Biden’s open border.

The story is a simple one: In Riverside, California, located a mere 112 miles from Tijuana, Mexico, just on the other side of the American border, police found 21 kilograms of carfentanil in Morales’s and Ponce’s home. In addition, they possessed cocaine and heroin. The carfentanil is what veterinarians wear when they sedate large animals such as elephants, and it’s so dangerous they wear protective gear when using it.

The Riverside District Attorney’s office, even though it plays down the sensationalism one sees in the Daily Mail’s headline, makes it clear that this drug had incredibly deadly potential:

Carfentanil is an analog of the manmade opioid fentanyl. It is highly regulated and not intended or approved for use on humans. And it is more potent and potentially much more deadly than fentanyl. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. It only takes about two milligrams of fentanyl to be a fatal amount. Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine. A lethal dose of carfentanil in humans would be at the nanogram level – much smaller than the two milligrams of fentanyl that can kill. If mixed in with other drugs, the 21 kilos of carfentanil seized could have been enough to potentially kill more than 50 million people.

To give you a sense of its lethality, the DEA uses a picture of the amount of fentanyl that can kill a person, which is equal to a few grains slightly bigger than Lincoln’s ear is on a penny. An amount that is 1/100 of Lincoln’s ear is estimated to be all the carfentanil it takes to kill a person

So, where does carfentanil come from? It comes from the same place that most of the fentanyl flooding America originates: China. According to Wikipedia (which is probably correct about this):

Authorities in Latvia and Lithuania reported seizing carfentanil as an illicit drug in the early 2000s. Around 2016, the United States and Canada reported a dramatic increase in shipment of carfentanil and other strong opioid drugs to customers in North America from Chinese chemical supply firms. In June 2016 the Royal Canadian Mounted Police seized one kilogram of carfentanil shipped from China in a box labeled “printer accessories”. According to the Canada Border Services Agency, the shipment contained 50 million lethal doses of the drug, more than enough to annihilate the entire population of the country, in containers labeled as toner cartridges for HP LaserJet printers. (Hyperlinks and endnotes omitted.)

Under pressure from America, China announced in early 2017 that it was banning carfentanil production. However, given the beckoning open border, it’s easy to believe that China is back in business, whether with or without its government’s official imprimatur.

After all, since the Biden administration threw open the southern border, even the drive-by media had to admit that drug smuggling, especially of fentanyl, was surging—by 4,000 percent over the last three years. Why shouldn’t there be carfentanil in there too?

At the start of Trump’s administration, when Obama’s border policies were lax, fentanyl was flooding into Southern California from Mexico. When Trump was so desperate to seal the border, it wasn’t “racism”—it was to protect American jobs and, very much, to protect American lives. Biden has undone all of that in just nine months.

Rome didn’t fall in a day but it’s incontrovertible that what led to its collapse was rot from the inside combined with unlimited immigration from the outside. The flow into Rome of people who didn’t share Roman values started as trickles from outposts of the empire and ended with the Visigoths and Vandals sacking Rome, ending a streak of extraordinary success that saw Rome dominate the “known world” for almost 800 years.

As we watch endless human traffic heading across the border, all in search of American largesse, along with sex traffickers, drug cartels, smuggled drugs, gangs, and random criminals, we are witnessing a replay of what happened to Rome. We can act to stop it now or we can just sit back and watch the end of the American experiment after only 238 years, drowned under a sea of unnecessary poverty, drugs, and violence.

Image: Deadly amount of fentanyl from the DEA, with added text from Andrea Widburg. Public domain.