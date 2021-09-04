Texas abortion law derangement syndrome

Let's add another derangement syndrome to the list. As you remember, it all started with the late Charles Krauthammer back in 2003 when he gave us Bush Derangement Syndrome:

"The acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal people in reaction to the policies, the presidency -- nay -- the very existence of George W. Bush."

The torch was passed to President Trump and now to the Texas abortion law.

It's remarkable what we are hearing from the other side about this law, a piece of legislation that simply states that no doctor can abort a baby with a heartbeat.

Here is an example from Joy-Ann Reid:

"Texas is basically a small Soviet Republic at this point, with neighbors spying on neighbors, hoping to collect a cash bounty, in addition to being an apartheid state for nonwhite voters. What woman or POC could possibly feel safe there? To say nothing of the gun proliferation."

This is derangement syndrome on steroids.

I happen to know a thing or two about neighbors spying on neighbors because I lived and heard stories from my parents at that time in Cuba. The Castro regime created something called the "CDR" or the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution. Those were spies not we are doing in Texas. Furthermore, if Texas was indeed a Soviet Republic, than her show and network would be shut down.

So what's going on? Why are people so stupid?

First, they need to change the subject. In other words, it has not been a good seven months for the Biden presidency, or better said, the anti-Trump presidency that Joy is so invested in.

Second, Joy confirms with her response just how much opposition to abortion is now a religion for her side. They have to defend the practice no matter how crazy their responses are.

The bad news is that the accusations will get personal and mean. The good news is that there are five Justices who agree that states can regulate abortion.

Last, but not least, why are so many women moving to Texas?

Image: Jim.henderson