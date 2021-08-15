You will never see China held accountable for COVID

Holman W. Jenkins, Jr. provides an interesting story in the Wall Street Journal on China's history with viruses. According to Jenkins, in 1979, independent investigations in New York City and Germany both concluded that the year's previous flu was caused by the same virus that was last seen in the early years of the 1950s. Their conclusion was that the 1978 flu could have been initiated only by the release of a stored laboratory specimen.

There the matter sat until 2004. Then the truth was learned. Due to private communications between a Chinese virologist and his U.S. counterpart, it was determined that the 1978 flu was most probably the result of vaccine/virus experimentation by the Chinese military on a number of its recruits.

It's not surprising that you might never have heard this before. Remember: in 2000, under Bill Clinton, the U.S. gave China permanent most favored nation status, which paved the way for China's acceptance into the World Trade Organization. By 2004, globalist George W. Bush was president, and Wall Street and the big international corporations were making huge profits outsourcing the U.S. manufacturing base into the willing hands of China. The powers that be did not want to upset their lucrative apple cart. So the American public was kept in the dark, and the de-industrialization of the Rust Belt continued without a hiccup.

The 1978 flu virus was trivial compared to COVID and the pandemic it caused...and continues to cause. Yet still, its source was covered up by official silence.

Fast-forward. Today, the economic and commercial relationships between the West and China are far deeper than could have been imagined in 2004. There is far more money on the table — many trillions, actually — and reputations, too. Anthony Fauci is not the only one high up in the bio-science community with links to the Wuhan lab and who helped fuel China's growth in the field of virology. Plus the death toll from the Wuhan virus is staggering — worldwide deaths are over 4.3 million, with more than 600,000 in the U.S.

Lip service will be paid to investigating the cause of the COVID pandemic. But don't expect the full truth to come out. As Jenkins writes in his article, "[i]t's hard to see political upside from anything but intelligence agency shoulder-shrugging." That is a gross understatement. If an official finding were made determining that China's Wuhan lab was indeed responsible for the virus, U.S. officialdom would have to actually do something about it. That would be too hot of a potato for the current U.S. political class to handle. We are no longer living in a Teddy Roosevelt era.

It is wishful thinking in the extreme to think the U.S. government will do anything to hold China accountable for the damage it has caused to the economy and in the lives and freedom lost. Too many media organizations and politicians have been compromised by Chinese money, with the Biden family being a prime example. Also Wall Street, the big corporations, and the likes of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce all have too great a vested interest in not holding China to account.

As for today, it's back to business as usual. Research scientists from China are still found throughout U.S. labs, its students are in our universities, Wall Street still invests in China, and the Chinese continue to steal our technology left and right. As for the American public, whom Washington is supposed to represent, they're basically being told to suck it up and move on. Is it any wonder that faith in government and its institutions sinks by the day?

