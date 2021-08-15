Wouldn't warming occur naturally after a 'Little Ice Age' ends?

It feels like I am beating a dead horse but since the public is inundated every day with misinformation about humans, CO2 and fossil fuels causing global warming/climate change, some of us must persist in giving facts before our great country is intentionally destroyed from within.

Currently, Democrats are working as fast as they can to pass a slush fund in their $1 trillion infrastructure bill and its Bernie Sanders-crafted $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has lots of kickbacks to their political supporters and a great focus on intentionally destroying thousands of industries and millions of jobs relating to oil.

We are constantly told the lie that the current period on Earth has unprecedented warming, yet scientific data show that the Earth has been much warmer throughout its history than today. There have been several lengthy warming periods which were clearly natural.

What's the hottest Earth's ever been? Modern human civilization, with its permanent agriculture and settlements, has developed over just the past 10,000 years or so. The period has generally been one of low temperatures and relative global (if not regional) climate stability. Compared to most of Earth’s history, today is unusually cold; we now live in what geologists call an interglacial—a period between glaciations of an ice age.

The most recent warming period lasted around 600 years and ended around 1300. The temperatures during that period were similar to today, and the warming was attributed to natural causes.

Climate explained: what was the Medieval warm period? This Medieval period of warming, also known as the Medieval climate anomaly, was associated with an unusual temperature rise roughly between 750 and 1350 AD (the European Middle Ages). The available evidence suggests that at times, some regions experienced temperatures exceeding those recorded during the period between 1960 and 1990. The most likely cause of the regional changes in temperature was related to a modification of the El Niño–Southern Oscillation.

We are constantly told the lie that droughts in California are worse than ever. Common sense should tell people that the reason so much of the western United States is covered by deserts is because of extremely long droughts.

There was a 240-year drought and a 150-year drought during the medieval warming periods.

The Washington Post is an active spreader of misinformation on global warming and climate change yet had an article in 2016 that recognized a 5,000-year drought in California.

California drought: Past dry periods have lasted more than 200 years, scientists say

There's also this:

The researchers found that California experienced a dry period starting around 8,000 years ago and lasting for the next 5,000 years.

After the Medieval warming period we went to an over 500-year period called the Little Ice Age where there was some natural cooling.

Little Ice Age Starting in the late 1800’s to today we have had a period of 150 years of minor warming. Instead of attributing this warming to a natural, cyclical warming after a cooling period like previous warming periods, the warming has suddenly, without scientific evidence, been attributed to humans, fossil fuels and CO2. There is no data to support this contention yet the warnings become more dire every day. No matter how wrong previous predictions have been they just double down. Despite rapidly increasing CO2, population, and fossil fuel use, the Earth had a thirty-year cooling period from 1940’s to the 1970’s. The cooling was significant enough that we were warned on the first Earth Day in 1970 that a catastrophic ice age was coming. When temperatures fall while the other variables are rapidly rising that shows a zero or negative correlation among the variables.

And this:

After rising rapidly during the first part of the 20th century, global average temperatures did cool by about 0.2°C after 1940 and remained low until 1970, after which they began to climb rapidly again.

The public is pounded with misinformation every day. Here are some examples from a book by Steven Koonin — a physicist as undersecretary for science in Obama Energy Department

Where is the evidence that humans, CO2 and fossil fuels cause warming and climate change?

Shouldn’t policies be based on scientific evidence instead of computer models before thousands of industries and millions of jobs are destroyed and everyone’s lifestyle is turned upside down?

Why would we trust the people who lied that we could keep our doctors, keep our health plan, and our premiums would go down to control temperatures, sea levels and storm activity forever if we just allow them to destroy the oil and coal industry and give them trillions of dollars?

Why would we trust anyone who silenced discussion of the Wuhan lab as the cause of over 600,000 deaths?

Why would we trust anyone who covered up for and genuflected to New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo no matter what he did?

Why would we trust Biden on anything when he said Cuomo was a great governor this week? Is Biden’s mind so shot that he doesn’t remember Cuomo forcing nursing homes to accept sick people, which was effectively a death sentence to many?

Why would we trust anyone who won’t enforce immigration laws and let in people with COVID while lecturing the rest of us?

Why would we trust anyone who looked the other way or cheered while radical leftists destroyed cities and killed and maimed people?

Why would we ever trust anyone who intentionally spread the lies about Russian collusion for years to tell us the truth about the climate?

What should we call journalists who intentionally spread misinformation that will destroy the lives of millions while silencing and seeking to destroy anyone who disagrees with the radical leftist policies? Isn’t enemy of the people an appropriate term for those who repeat the lies?

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License