Will the Durham Report get here soon?

Back in 1975, fans waited several days for Game 6 of the World Series. It rained a lot in Boston, and both teams, and millions of fans, weren't sure if baseball would ever be played in the legendary Fenway Park. Well, Game 6 came, and it's considered the greatest post-season game ever — i.e., the Fisk 12th-inning home run for those who forgot.

Let's hope John Durham, the federal prosecutor, gives us the political equivalent of that midnight home run that kept millions up from coast to coast. Like millions, I drank a lot of coffee the next morning to stay awake.

According to news reports, Mr. Durham has been busy:

John Durham, the federal prosecutor tapped to investigate the origins of the Russia investigation, has been presenting evidence before a grand jury as part of his probe, a person familiar with the matter said Friday. The development is a potential sign that Durham may be mulling additional criminal charges beyond the one he brought last year against a former FBI lawyer who admitted altering an email about a Trump campaign aide who'd been under FBI surveillance. Durham is also expected to complete a report at some point. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Friday that Durham was presenting evidence to a grand jury and contemplating possible charges against some FBI employees and others outside government. A person familiar with the matter, who was not authorized to discuss it by name and spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed Durham's use of the grand jury to The Associated Press.

Over the last two years, I've given Durham the benefit of the doubt. My patience was emboldened when former A.G. William Barr appointed Durham as a special counsel, thus making it easier for him to work under the Biden administration.

So let's give John Durham a chance. I think he's got something. It may not be Game 6, but it might be a home run.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk).

Image: DoJ.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.