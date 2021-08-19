Why was Bagram Air Base closed?

Biden closed Bagram Air Base on July 5, opening the way for the Taliban to take over Afghanistan.

The Taliban respect American air power. They know all too well that a US aircraft killed Qasem Soleimani, the “Shadow Commander” of Iranian forces in the Middle East, and also precipitated the fall of ISIS by decapitating its leadership. U.S. air power in Afghanistan is projected from Bagram Air Base, located 40 miles north of Kabul. President Donald Trump had been using this strategic American asset as leverage during his negotiations with the Taliban.

Joe Biden did the opposite. He precipitously closed Bagram Air Base in the dead of night on July 5 and withdrew all U.S. forces, not even bothering to inform the Afghans the U.S. was leaving. And of course, with Bagram and its deadly air power gone, the Taliban immediately began their offensive, taking over most of the country and causing the disaster we see today.

America must know who ordered the closing of Bagram Air Base, who supported the closing, and who signed off on the closing. They are responsible for untold deaths, destruction, and human misery in Afghanistan.

Image: SSgt Ricky A. Bloom, Picryl