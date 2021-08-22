Who's the most 'incredibly well equipped' fighting force in Afghanistan now?

On Monday, August 16, 2021, Joe Biden gave a synopsis of what twenty years and a trillion taxpayer American dollars did for Afghanistan:

We spent over a trillion dollars. We trained and equipped an Afghan military force of some 300,000 strong — incredibly well equipped — a force larger in size than the militaries of many of our NATO allies.

We gave them every tool they could need. We paid their salaries, provided for the maintenance of their air force — something the Taliban doesn't have. Taliban does not have an air force.

Wow — that's an expensive, impressive accomplishment!

According to the man who occupies the White House, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has an "incredibly well equipped" military force with "every tool they could need" — even an air force. He even boasted that it's "a force larger in size than the militaries of many of our NATO allies."

Well, not anymore.

Here's what the man reading the teleprompter had to say about that: "Afghanistan political leaders gave up and fled the country. The Afghan military collapsed, sometimes without trying to fight."

That calls for another wow!

Afghan political leaders — gone. Afghan military — collapsed.

So what happens to all the military "equipment" and "every tool" of the former Afghan military forces?

That's a big duh!

Thanks to America's self-proclaimed foreign policy expert Dementia Joe, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan — oops, sorry — the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (AKA the Taliban) is now the most "incredibly well equipped" military force in the country.

So who's to blame for this absolute disastrous situation — and every disaster that spins off from it?

You guessed it...

Joe "The Buck Stops with Me" Biden.

Image: newsonline via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).

