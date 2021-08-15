When “For the People” really means “for the politicians”

The For the People Act automatically registers millions of illegal aliens and mandates that felons be allowed to vote – and in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Senate Democrats attempted to sneak it through right after the $3.5 trillion budget vote. Fortunately, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) blocked that effort.

This was an important vote for Senator Cruz: to stop a federal government takeover of elections and a massive power grab by Democrats. Its Orwellian title, “For the people”, means precisely the opposite. The bill is solely for the politicians because it entrenches their political power. Cruz, to his credit, likely prevented a one-party takeover of government.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) brought the “For The People” act, which critics say amounts to a federal takeover of elections, to the floor around 3:30 a.m., after the Senate had concluded 15 hours of amendment votes on a $3.5 trillion budget resolution. According to the Houston Chronicle, it was then, in the middle of the night when many might have been too tired to pay attention, that Schumer sought to pass the federal overhaul of elections by unanimous consent.

Only one objection by a senator was needed to stop the process, and in a roughly 15-minute back-and-forth, Cruz tanked Schumer’s attempt to force the election bill through the Senate, blasting the bill in remarks from the Senate floor:

This bill would constitute a federal government takeover of elections. It would constitute a massive power grab by Democrats. It would disenfranchise millions of Americans and it would do precisely the opposite of its nominal title, ‘For The People.’ It is, instead, for the politicians because it entrenches politicians and ensures that the people cannot vote them out of office. It would strike down virtually every reasonable voter integrity law in the country, including voter I.D. laws supported by the overwhelming majority of this country, including prohibitions on ballot harvesting, again widely supported by people in this country. It would mandate that felons be allowed to vote, and it would automatically register millions of illegal aliens to vote. It would profoundly undermine democracy in this country, and for that reason, I object.

As noted above, the stunner in the bill is that it automatically allows millions of illegal aliens and felons to vote. Democrats know that they likely have the sympathy—and therefore the votes—of 20-34 million illegal immigrates and the 5.7 million registered felons.

This should clarify any misunderstanding of why the progressives who drive decision-making want open borders and lax criminal laws.

No more government by political fiat.

