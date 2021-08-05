What the heck is going on in this country?

As the Biden administration continues to peel away the accomplishments of his predecessor, what I hear most from family, friends, and social media posters is a fear that Democrats have become power-mad with their recent ascendancy to a majority position in the House and Senate. They wonder if the current crop of radical officials is hell-bent on weakening, and ultimately destroying, the country that gave them those positions. Beginning with reversing President Trump's southern border policies, which has led to an invasion of illegal aliens unprecedented in our history, to the shutdown of the Keystone pipeline, taking away our energy independence, and several other policy changes that adversely affect our safety and our economy, one has to suspect the motives of those in charge.

The wisdom of Occam's Razor seems to apply in this context. Watching our country being led by folks who appear to be more concerned with getting revenge on Trump than with solving the problems facing this great republic meets the requirement of O.R. — that the simplest explanation is usually the best one. How can Americans come to any other conclusion when almost daily we hear another swipe at the former chief executive by one of Biden's Cabinet members, or someone on his staff, each time an additional Trump achievement is overturned? Moreover, as we watch in horror as potentially millions of migrants from all over the world walk casually into our country, Democrats will look us in the face and say things are getting better.

It reminds me of the comment by Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan as sections of her city were being looted and burned. When asked by a CNN anchor how long she thinks the mayhem will continue, the left-wing troglodyte smirked and said, "I don't know. We could have a summer of love." This is an example of the perverted mentality that has no concern for the innocent residents of a city under siege by criminals who have no fear of local authorities. While people are being beaten and killed on city streets, the people elected to protect them were calling for the defunding of police and the hiring of social workers to enforce the law.

Every time we think the delusional left can't get any crazier, these people come up with more abysmal notions that defy common sense and imperil more lives. How about telling us how imperative it is for us to get vaccinated, wear masks, and engage in social distancing while they invite hundreds of thousands of untested migrants into our country and transport them to cities from coast to coast? Does it take a conspiracy theorist to suggest that Democrats are distributing the virus throughout our country in order to keep us infected and locked down? How else can the Biden administration explain why they are suing Texas to block Governor Abbott's executive order that allows state troopers to stop vehicles suspected of carrying illegal aliens because they may be spreading COVID-19?

Keep in mind that Texas is among the reddest states in the union, and Abbott is one of the most severe critics of Biden's handling of the southern invasion. Biden wasted no time in stopping the construction of the border wall, another attempt to destroy a Trump campaign pledge. It's become evident that Democrats have hatched a plot to create a constitutional crisis between the federal and state governments, but only against those states that didn't vote for Biden. Has vengeance become the driving force behind every tactic employed by Democrats? Has political rivalry reached a stage in which the winning parties are hell-bent on destroying their opponents?

In the middle of all this political hostility, the American people are captively watching a vindictive ping-pong match among the power elite who seem to have relegated us to insignificant victims of collateral damage. Congressman Chip Roy (R-Texas, 21st District) said it best on the floor of the House a few days ago: "The speaker says we must wear masks in the people's house, while we've got thousands of people pouring across our border, many of them heavily infected with COVID, and Democrats don't do a damn thing about it! Mexican cartels are raping, pillaging, and transporting infected migrants into our country, and what does this institution do? Tell us to wear masks in this chamber."

The congressman is expressing more than outrage. He, like millions of other Americans, is wondering out loud what the heck is going on in this country. It's clear that we're not being governed according to constitutional principles; we're being ruled by a despotic gang of venal socialist thugs who plan to hold onto their power in perpetuity, even if it means using the increasingly left-wing-indoctrinated military to accomplish their nefarious goals.

Image: Chris Dodds via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.